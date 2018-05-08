Charlie Sheen has slammed the woman who filed a lawsuit against him over unprotected sex. The Hollywood actor called out his accuser and exposed her as a “hooker” who is extorting him after sleeping with many other men.

In the court documents Sheen’s camp filed in response to the lawsuit, the “Anger Management” star insisted that his anonymous accuser definitely knew that he was HIV positive at the time of their less than 2-month-long relationship, TMZ has learned.

The Jane Doe claims Sheen had unprotected sex with her before revealing that he had HIV. But Sheen is adamant that she was well aware about his condition in the weeks that they’ve been sleeping together. The actor even revealed that he showered the “professional party girl” with money and gifts.

Sheen firmly stated that his accuser actually knew he had the disease because he disclosed it to her when they were introduced. The “9/11” actor then claimed that his accuser signed an NDA before they had sex for the first time, and she has obviously not kept her end on the bargain.

Sheen also called out the woman for going after him despite sleeping with “hundreds, if not thousands” of other men. He also alleged that his accuser is not only extorting him, but also stalking his home and his father’s pad.

The news comes a week after it was revealed that Sheen owes the government almost $5 million in back taxes since 2015. Celebrity and entertainment news site The Blast revealed on April 30 that the actor has an outstanding debt amounting to $4,967,376.41.

It can be noted that in 2015, Sheen publicly disclosed that he was HIV positive. However, that was not a valid reason for him to not pay his taxes especially since he was once the highest-paid on network television. Before he was fired from “Two and a Half Men,” he was reportedly paid $1.8 million per episode, as per Page Six.

Since going under the radar in recent years, Sheen was believed to have suffered financially. He is said to be so broke that he was forced to cut child support payments to exes Brooke Mueller and Denise Richards. He is also currently selling his Mulholland Estates mansion for $9,999,999.

Photo: Getty Images/Frederick M. Brown