Ronnie tries to look for repentance in the next episode of “The Chi.”

According to the synopsis for Season 1, episode 8 of the Showtime series, Ronnie (Ntare Guma Mbaho Mwine) seeks redemption at the mosque where he meets Rafiq (Common).

In a sneak peek from the episode, Rafiq welcomes Ronnie to the mosque and quickly tries to connect with him. But Ronnie has his guards up.

“So what’s going on?” Rafiq, who is the Imam of the mosque, asks Ronnie.

“You tell me,” the temple visitor replies snobbishly.

In an attempt to break the ice between them, Rafiq gets straight to the point and asks Ronnie if he has killed someone.

“Yeah,” Ronnie confirms casually. “So?”

“I’ve been you,” reveals Rafiq who was previously locked up in prison. “Was this your first time?”

When Ronnie feels like he’s being interrogated, he turns his back and makes his way to the door. But Rafiq manages to stop him from leaving when he asks why he exactly came there.

“I don’t know,” Ronnie admits before he finally breaks down.

Rafiq tries to comfort him, saying, “Allah is all knowing and I’ve seen it. He’s the most forgiving and most merciful. Come home to Allah.”

Also in the episode, Emmett (Jacob Latimore) searches for his son after Tiffany (Hannaha Hall) takes him away.

In another sneak peek from the episode, Emmett drops by Tiffany’s house to see EJ. Emmett is greeted by Tiffany’s mom and is told that Tiffany and EJ aren’t there.

“I’m trying to be a good father here. I’m trying to do the right thing,” Emmett tells Tiffany’s mom, begging her to tell him where he can find his son. “I just miss my boy. I miss him. I wanna see him. I wanna hold him.”

When Tiffany’s mom feels that Emmett is sincerely longing for EJ, she says, “I never promised not to tell nobody where EJ is.”

Elsewhere in the episode, Brandon (Jason Mitchell) branches out on his own, while Kevin (Alex Hibbert) tries to stop his best friend from going down a dark path.

“The Chi” Season 1, episode 8, titled “Wallets,” airs on Sunday, March 4 at 10 p.m. EST on Showtime.