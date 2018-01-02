“Chicago Med” Season 3 returns this Tuesday night and based on the preview for episode 5, things are looking not so good for Dr. Will Halstead (Nick Gehlfuss). The chief ER resident will apparently contract a mysterious disease after treating a patient, who is down with a peculiar case of paralysis.

In a sneak peek at “Chicago Med” Season 3, episode 5, titled “Mountains and Molehills,” Halstead is seen attending to a young girl who collapses on the floor after saying, “I can’t feel my leg.” The teaser then shows some flashes of scenes depicting the doctors performing some tests on the patient only to be taken aback when the results end up being “normal.”

While the doctors struggle to identify the illness, they’ll learn that what they are dealing with is something contagious. The preview features more patients getting rushed to the hospital with similar symptoms. A shocking moment happens when Halstead tells Dr. Natalie Manning (Torrey DeVitto), “I can’t move my foot.” Then the teaser trailer shows Halstead struggling to maintain his balance and eventually falls to the ground.

Another promotional material for episode 5 confirms that Halstead has indeed contracted the mysterious illness following his interaction with the young patient. Renowned neurosurgeon Dr. Sam Abrams (recurring guest star Brennan Brown) is seen doing a physical checkup on Halstead’s paralyzed foot in the presence of other doctors.

In the second teaser, Manning is also questioned if she has been experiencing similar symptoms since she and Halstead were the ones who interacted with the patient. After saying that she hasn’t felt anything strange going on with her body, she reveals that she and Halstead were under the impression that the patient may be suffering with Guillain-Barré syndrome. But this is a dead end, knowing that GBS is an autoimmune disorder and not a contagious disease.

Elsewhere, Dr. Sharon Goodwin (S. Epatha Merkerson) and Dr. Ethan Choi (Brian Tee) will have to deal with another female patient who is manifesting HIV symptoms but does not have insurance and refuses to undergo a series of medical tests. The two doctors will team-up to treat the patient using as little of the hospital’s resources as possible, according to episode 5’s synopsis.

“Chicago Med” Season 3 is returning to NBC with the midseason premiere episode, “Mountains and Molehills,” on Tuesday, Jan. 2, at 10 p.m. EST.

Photo: NBC Chicago Med