Kate Middleton and Prince William should consider the New Year zodiac astrology in picking names for their third royal baby.

The world celebrated Chinese New Year on Friday. It is believed that the birth year influences one's traits. Aside from the assigned animal in the zodiac, according to Chinese cosmology, it comes with five elements.

This year is the year of the Wood Dog. People who are born this year "are honest, reliable and considerate." They also "communicate with others in a well-behaved manner."

According to Karma Weather, children born this year should have first or middle names related to the element of wood or water. The Chinese astrology suggested the names Basil, Elder, Silas and Eustache, which Prince William and Middleton can opt for their upcoming baby.

Other options for the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge if they are having a girl are Rose, Daphne, Jasmina, Heather or Daisy.

In related news, the betting for the name of Prince William and Middleton's third baby has been ongoing. Initially, Alice was the leading name followed by Albert.

Last week, the results have changed. Several names were inspired by crowned queens including Mary, Victoria and Elizabeth. Mary is in the lead with 7-1 odds. Meanwhile, Victoria follows with 8-1 and Elizabeth with 16-1.

"We can't quite put our finger on the link between Mary and the North West, but the overwhelming support means we have a new favourite in the royal baby name market," Jessica Bridge of Ladbrokes Betting Agency said.

"Punters are convinced the Duke and Duchess are expecting another little girl, and obviously it would be a lovely touch to honour Her Majesty's Grandmother, but it will be interesting to see if any boys' names are backed over the coming weeks before the birth."

If the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are having a boy, the favorite name is Albert. Other popular options are Arthur, Frederick, Henry and James.

Although Middleton is expecting her third baby with Prince William, the Duchess is not slowing down when it comes to working. Middleton is slated to visit St. Thomas' Hospital and Royal College of Obstetricians & Gynaecologists on Feb. 27.

However, prior to that engagement, Middleton will join Prince William at the EE British Academy Film Awards ceremony at the Royal Albert Hall on Feb. 18. The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge will reunite again on Feb. 21 to visit Sunderland and officially open the music and arts hub at The Fire Station.

