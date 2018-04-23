It looks like the long-running playful feud between Matt Damon and Jimmy Kimmel has extended to Chris Hemsworth and Ben Affleck. The Australian actor could even be skipping his scheduled appearance on Kimmel’s late night show because of the “Justice League” star.

Hemsworth’s idea of ditching Kimmel’s show started when Affleck took to Twitter to express how he seemingly wants to cut his ties with his longtime BFF Damon after seeing a tabloid report on how Damon has replaced Affleck with Hemsworth. “Hey @chrishemsworth, you can have him! I’m Team @JimmyKimmel anyways,” Affleck wrote, implying that he has sided with the television host from the very beginning.

Hemsworth quickly responded to Affleck and tried to tick off the Batman actor by pointing out how Damon is actually a big Marvel fan. He also asked Kimmel’s opinion on the issue. “Sorry mate not my fault! He’s just a big @Marvel fan, not @DCComics. How do you like them apples @jimmykimmel the ball is in your court. Choose wisely…” he posted.

Kimmel, who has on more than one occasion jokingly expressed his hatred toward Damon, then chimed in that he’s Team Batman and not Thor’s Avengers Team. “Wow. Another big win for #TeamBatman! Sorry Matt, I’m sure this is a Thor subject,” Kimmel wrote before grabbing the opportunity to give a warning to Damon: “#Iwilltakeeveryoneyoulove.”

Because Kimmel chose the DC Team over Hemsworth’s Marvel Team, the Aussie hunk quipped that he’ll no longer come to “Jimmy Kimmel Live” to promote the new “Avengers: Infinity War” movie. “Hey @jimmykimmel sounds like you’ve chosen your side. Guess I’m not coming on your show this week. Good luck finding another Avenger named Chris,” Hemsworth tweeted.

Based on the posted lineup of celebs appearing on Kimmel’s late night show in the week of April 23 to 27, Hemsworth is scheduled to appear on Wednesday’s episode alongside Chadwick Boseman, Karen Gillan, Sebastian Stan and Josh Brolin. Other cast members of Marvel movie including Robert Downey Jr., Scarlett Johansson and many others are also set to appear on the other episodes.

While Entertainment Tonight says it wouldn’t be too hard to replace Hemsworth because the Avengers cast include Chris Evans and Chris Pratt, the latter actors aren’t part of the lineup for the Monday through Thursday episodes. The guest list for the April 27 episode hasn’t been revealed yet, so that’s something to look forward to given Hemsworth’s caveat.

Hemsworth and Damon have been pretty close lately. Just earlier this month, the two actors along with their wives were spotted vacationing together in Australia. This caused some tabloids to surmise that Damon may have already replaced his best bud Affleck with Hemsworth.

