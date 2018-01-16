Chrissy Teigen is known for speaking her mind on Twitter, often in a comical fashion, but she had only serious words to share on Tuesday. The model tweeted in support of former gymnast McKayla Maroney after it was revealed that she could be fined should she speak out about her alleged abuser, according to Daily Mail.

In a December 2016, Maroney received $1.25 million from a settlement with USA Gymnastics after filing a lawsuit against them. After this, she was made to sign a non-disclosure agreement (NDA), which forced her to keep quiet about her reported abuse by the former gymnastics doctor, Larry Nassar. He’s now set to go through sentencing this week, where almost 100 women are set to read victim statements, but if Maroney speaks out, despite her NDA, then she could be fined $100,000. Teigen has since shared she is willing to pay out of her pocket to ensure that Maroney is able to speak if she wants to.

Photo: Chris Delmas/AFP/Getty Images

“The entire principle of this should be fought - an NDA to stay quiet about this serial monster with over 140 accusers, but I would be absolutely honored to pay this fine for you, McKayla,” the model tweeted on Tuesday, along with a screenshot of the Daily Mail article headline.

Teigen works as a model, host and cookbook author and has a net worth of $10 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth. Now, she wants to use part of that money to help out Maroney in this legal situation that she’s found herself in. Whether or not she decides to speak is another question, but at least she’ll know that Teigen has her back with both emotional and monetary support.

The retired gymnast is working on her own to fight the situation, as well, as she’s suing USA Gymnastics, the US Olympic Committee and Michigan State University for having her sign the NDA, a document and action she claims was illegal.

Maroney first spoke out about her alleged abuse when she shared a post on Twitter about it in October as part of the Me Too movement, but there has been no news yet on whether or not she’s been fined for that action.