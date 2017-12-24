Christmas time brings a certain spirit that has captured the imaginations of authors, presidents and world leaders. It’s a time when families gather to share gifts or just be around each other.

Here is a list of 16 Christmas quotes for this holiday season.

1. “Christmas will always be as long as we stand heart to heart and hand in hand” - Dr. Seuss (Theodor Seuss Geisel)

2. “Christmas is not a time nor a season, but a state of mind. To cherish peace and goodwill, to be plenteous in mercy, is to have the real spirit of Christmas” - Calvin Coolidge

3. “Christmas is the season for kindling the fire of hospitality” - Washington Irving

4. “Christmas is a day of meaning and traditions, a special day spent in the warm circle of family and friends.” - Margaret Thatcher

5. “One of the most glorious messes in the world is the mess created in the living room on Christmas Day. Don't clean it up too quickly.” - Andy Rooney

6. “Christmas is doing a little something extra for someone.” - Charles Schultz

7. “My idea of Christmas, whether old-fashioned or modern, is very simple: loving others.” - Bob Hope

8. “Christmas waves a magic wand over the world, and behold, everything is softer and more beautiful.” Norman Vincent Peale

9. “He who has not Christmas in his heart will never find it under a tree.” - Roy L. Smith

10. “Gifts of time and love are surely the basic ingredients of a truly merry Christmas.” - Peg Bracken

11. “Christmas is a season not only of rejoicing but of reflection.” - Winston Churchill

12. “We are better throughout the year for having, in spirit, become a child again at Christmastime.” - Laura Ingalls Wilder

13. “Christmas isn't a season. It's a feeling.” - Edna Ferber

14. “Christmas is a necessity. There has to be at least one day of the year to remind us that we're here for something else besides ourselves.” - Eric Sevareid

15. “I don't think Christmas is necessarily about things. It's about being good to one another, it's about the Christian ethic, it's about kindness.” - Carrie Fisher

16. "The joy of brightening other lives, bearing each others' burdens, easing others' loads and supplanting empty hearts and lives with generous gifts becomes for us the magic of the holidays.” - W.C. Jones

Photo: GETTY