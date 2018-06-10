“Claws” fans will learn more about the characters’ personal history in Season 2 of the TNT series.

During her turn at Austin’s ATX Television Festival, series star Niecy Nash said that viewers will get to know more about their beloved characters on the show as the new season will involve more backstories.

“You’re going to get to a little more of our backstories,” Nash, who plays Desna on the series, said (via Deadline). “You’re going to get to see behind the veil of why we are the way we are … if you have a character favorite, you’re going to be able to get to know her [or him] a lot better.”

While Desna was committed to cutting her ties with the Dixie Mafia last season, Nash said that her character is now learning to embrace the world of organized crime. “In Season 1, Desna very much wanted to get out. And I think Season 2, she’s just leaning in,” Nash told the Los Angeles Times when asked what fans can expect from Desna next season. “It’s like, if this is my lot in life, let me stop trying to act like I’m not as good at this as I know I am. And if I’m going to be in it, I’m going to be mixed all the way up to the top.”

And as teased by Nash in her interview with Channel Guide Magazine, an unlikely mentor will help Desna achieve that goal. “Not to give it all away, but I hang out with a very unlikely mentor,” Nash said of her character. “And this mentor really gives me insight of how to be a boss and how to gain respect. And it’s through that relationship that a lot of the unraveling takes place in Season 2. And just like viewers found out that Dr. Ruval (Jimmy Jean-Louis) really wasn’t what he’s saying … it takes a while for Desna to see it.”

In addition to Nash and Jean-Louis, Season 2 also stars Carrie Preston as Polly, Judy Reyes as Quiet Ann, Karrueche Tran as Virginia, Jenn Lyon as Jennifer, Jack Kesy as Roller, Kevin Rankin as Bryce, Harold Perrineau as Dean, and Dean Norris as Uncle Daddy.

“Claws” Season 2 premieres on Sunday, June 10 at 9 p.m. EDT on TNT.