The Duke Blue Devils and Michigan State Spartans don't sit atop the college basketball AP rankings, but the two powerhouse programs are still the favorites to win the NCAA Tournament. Duke, ranked No. 5, have 6/1 odds to win the title, while Michigan State, ranked No. 9, have 13/2 odds, according to betting site VegasInsider.com.

The tournament is roughly two months away, and oddsmakers appear to be a slightly doubtful about the some of the highly ranked teams the nation. While top-ranked Villanova has the third-best odds at 7/1, No. 2 Virginia, No. 3 Purdue, No. 4 Oklahoma and No. 6 West Virginia are part of a six-way tie for the sixth-best odds (20/1).

Arizona, currently ranked No. 14, has the fourth-best odds at 10/1. The Wildcats are followed by No. 7 Wichita State and No. 10 Kansas, who both have 14/1 odds.

Some of the other traditional powers are also in the mix. Gonzaga has 25/1 odds, while North Carolina is listed at 28/1 and Louisville has a 50/1 shot.

Other schools of note include UCLA (100/1), Indiana (125/1) and Georgetown (250/1).

National Championship Odds (VegasInsider.com)

Duke, 6/1

Michigan State, 13/2

Villanova, 7/1

Arizona, 10/1

Kansas, 14/1

Wichita State, 14/1

Florida, 20/1

Kentucky, 20/1

Oklahoma, 20/1

Purdue, 20/1

Virginia, 20/1

West Virginia, 20/1

Gonzaga, 25/1

Texas Tech, 25/1

Xavier, 25/1

North Carolina, 28/1

Cincinnati, 33/1

Seton Hall, 33/1

Miami, Fl., 40/1

Michigan, 40/1

Saint Mary's (CA), 40/1

Auburn, 50/1

Louisville, 50/1

Notre Dame, 50/1

Alabama, 66/1

Arizona State, 66/1

Florida State, 66/1

Ohio State, 66/1

Rhode Island, 80/1

Clemson, 100/1

Missouri, 100/1

Nevada, 100/1

North Carolina State, 100/1

Tennessee, 100/1

Texas A&M, 100/1

UCLA, 100/1

USC, 100/1

Arkansas, 125/1

Creighton, 125/1

Georgia Tech, 125/1

Indiana, 125/1

Maryland, 125/1

Minnesota, 125/1

TCU, 125/1

Texas, 125/1

UNLV, 125/1

Butler, 200/1

UCF, 200/1

Baylor, 250/1

Georgetown, 250/1

Georgia, 250/1

Middle Tennessee, 250/1

Mississippi State, 250/1

Oregon, 250/1

Providence, 250/1

SMU, 250/1

Syracuse, 250/1

Virginia Tech, 250/1

Wisconsin, 250/1

Ball State, 500/1

Boise State, 500/1

Dayton, 500/1

Harvard, 500/1

Houston500/1

Loyola-Chicago, 500/1

Memphis, 500/1

Northwestern, 500/1

Oakland, 500/1

Oklahoma State, 500/1

South Carolina, 500/1

Stephen F. Austin, 500/1