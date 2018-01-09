Alabama defeated Georgia 26-23 Monday night in the 2018 College Football Playoff National Championship, winning an overtime thriller. It was the team’s fifth title under head coach Nick Saban, and it might not be long before they win their sixth.

The Crimson Tide are the clear favorite to win the 2019 CFP National Championship. Their betting odds are twice as good as Clemson, who comes in at second. Georgia and Ohio State are tied for the third-best odds, and Michigan is the only other team with 10/1 odds or better.

It’s hard to overstate Alabama’s dominance in the last decade. The Crimson Tide have recorded double-digit wins in each of the last 10 seasons, winning five SEC Championships. They’ve been one of the four teams selected to the postseason in all four years since the CFP came into existence, reaching the title game in each of the last three years.

Odds to win the 2019 CFB #NationalChampionship







Alabama +250



Clemson +600



Georgia/Ohio State +800



Michigan +1000



Penn State +1200



Oklahoma +1800



Auburn/Miami/Michigan State/Texas/Wisconsin +2500



LSU/Washington +3000



FSU/USC/ND +4000 — OddsShark (@OddsShark) January 9, 2018

Monday’s title game provided a glimpse into what’s to come for Alabama next season. True freshman Tua Tagovailoa took over for quarterback Jalen Hurts to start the second half, throwing three touchdown passes and leading the Crimson Tide comeback. The pass that ended the game was caught by DeVonta Smith, also a first-year player.

Georgia’s got a good chance to return to the playoffs, as well. It was the Bulldogs, not the Crimson Tide, that won the 2017 SEC Championship. They nearly won the title with a true freshman at quarterback. Jake Fromm led Georgia to a win over Oklahoma and Heisman Trophy winner Baker Mayfield in the CFP semifinals, though he struggled in the national title game.

The Bulldogs will lose their two star running backs to the NFL Draft. Even without Sony Michel and Nick Chubb, the team should still have a dominant rushing attack behind D’Andre Swift, who ran for 618 yards on 7.6 yards per carry as a freshman.

Clemson has the second-best title odds for next season after reaching the CFP in three straight years. The Tigers lost to the Crimson Tide in this year’s semifinals after going 1-1 against Alabama in the last two title games.

Ohio State is among the national title favorites as the best team in the Big Ten. Had Alabama won the SEC Championship this season, the Buckeyes likely would have found their way into the playoffs.

Photo: Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images