A couple who survived the Las Vegas shooting massacre in October 2017 will get a free wedding later this year, as the bills of the ceremony will be borne by a California-based organization.

According to a report by WBBH-TV, an NBC-affiliated television station, Jordanne Barr and Jordan Adamczyk will marry Oct. 6, 2018, and the whole ceremony would be sponsored by the Fairy Godmother Foundation, that provides free weddings to couples who they think deserve it due to life-changing circumstances.

The couple found themselves in the midst of one of the deadliest mass shooting events in the history of the United States in October last year when they made a weekend trip to the Route 91 Harvest Music Festival in Las Vegas.

The report stated Barr was shot at and the bullet went through her arm. Adamczyk in a bid to cover Barr from the bullets, dove over her.

Barr stated, “You can't really put yourself in that situation and think, 'Oh someone would take a bullet for me,' until that actually happens.”

Adamczyk said, “I just want to protect her [Barr].”

With regards to their relationship, Barr said, “I always thought I would marry him [Adamczyk], but when we started dating. I mean I told him I loved him, on our first date, we were just such great friends, that everything fell into place perfectly.”

The couple planned to live their life together to honor the people who lost their lives in the shooting.

Adamczyk said, “We are so incredibly thankful, and I think we said before that we wanted to live for those that were not able to make it out of there that's out goal, that is still what we are trying to do every day.”

The Las Vegas shooting took place on Oct. 1, 2017, when the gunman identified as Stephen Paddock shot at a crowd of people, who were attending a country music festival, from his suite on the 23rd floor of the Mandalay Bay Hotel.

Photo: Drew Angerer/Getty Images

According to a report by BBC, Paddock had around 23 weapons with him and he installed cameras inside and outside his suite in order to see whether anyone was coming toward the room, police authorities stated.

Fifty eight people were killed and approximately 500 injured, which made it the worst mass shooting case in the history of the U.S. President Donald Trump described the shooting as “an act of pure evil,” while calling Paddock a “sick man, a demented man.”

The report stated Paddock used what was called a “bump stock,” which is a modification to a weapon to make it fire hundred rounds of bullets per minute. After the police authorities identified Paddock’s location in the hotel and stormed it, the gunman was reported to have killed himself with a gun.

This mass shooting event surpassed the magnitude of mass shooting, which occurred at Orlando, Florida, in June 2017, where Omar Mateen openly fired at a gay night club, killing 49 people.