On the one month anniversary of the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School shooting in Parkland, Florida, thousands of students around the United States walked out of school. The demonstration on Wednesday was an act of protest against the lack of gun legislation after 17 students were killed by gunman Nikolas Cruz.

One student body that participated in the demonstration was that of Richland Northeast High School in Columbia, South Carolina. However, during the demonstration, a school custodian is reported to have stolen over one hundred dollars from students’ backpacks in the building, according to CNN.

A custodian at a school in South Carolina stole $180 from students' book bags while they participated in the National School Walkout https://t.co/gOhLLyRxmg — CNN (@CNN) March 16, 2018

The Richland County Sheriff’s Department outlined the incident in a detailed police report. They arrested 32-year-old custodian Aisha Evans and hit her with three charges of petty larceny. While students were outside marching, she is said to have gone into classrooms and stole a total of $180 from three different bags.

A short investigation led authorities to Evans, who was fired by Service Solutions, a third party custodial company that works with the school. In South Carolina, a count of petty larceny carries a maximum fine of $1,000 or a maximum sentence of 30 days.

The nationwide student walkout generated media attention for much of Wednesday. Everyone from elementary school students to those who survived the Marjory Stoneman Douglas shooting left school en masse to show support for gun policy changes.

Photo: SAUL LOEB/AFP/Getty Images