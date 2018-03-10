Starting Sunday, March 11, Americans will be getting an extra hour of sunlight when daylight saving time starts. Most of the United States will change their clocks at 2:00 a.m. Sunday, except for Hawaii and Arizona, which opted out of daylight saving time.

Other than Hawaii and Arizona, a handful of U.S. territories — including American Samoa, Guam, Puerto Rico and the Virgin Islands — do not observe daylight saving time.

Here are some quotes about the annual time change from Search Quotes and Goodreads.

1. “I say it is impossible that so sensible a people [citizens of Paris], under such circumstances, should have lived so long by the smoky, unwholesome and enormously expensive light of candles if they had really known that they might have had as much pure light of the sun for nothing.” — Benjamin Franklin

2. “An extra yawn one morning in the springtime, an extra snooze one night in the autumn is all that we ask in return for dazzling gifts. We borrow an hour one night in April; we pay it back with golden interest five months later.” — Winston Churchill

3. “There are very few things in the world I hate more than Daylight Savings Time. It is the grand lie of time, the scourge of science, the blight on biological understanding.” — Michelle Franklin

4. “Daylight time, a monstrosity in timekeeping.” — Harry S. Truman

5. "Love prefers twilight to daylight." — Oliver Wendell Holmes, Sr.

6. “Don’t forget it's daylight saving time. You spring forward, then you fall back. It's like Robert Downey Jr. getting out of bed.” — David Letterman

7. "With the coming of spring, I am calm again." — Gustav Mahler

9. “You will never find anybody who can give you a clear and compelling reason why we observe daylight saving time.” — Dave Barry

10. “I don’t mind going back to daylight saving time. With inflation, the hour will be the only thing I've saved all year.” — Victor Borge

11. “Daylight saving time occurs because Chuck Norris hits snooze on his alarm clock.” — Unknown

12. “Daylight saving time: Only the government would believe that you could cut a foot off the top of a blanket, sew it to the bottom, and have a longer blanket.” — Anonymous

Photo: Reuters