A barge collided with a bridge pillar in Galveston, Texas, causing an oil spill and leading to the closure of the only roadway connecting Pelican Island to the mainland. Authorities report no injuries as of now.

The incident occurred around 9:50 a.m. Wednesday when a tugboat, maneuvering out of Texas International Terminals, lost control of two barges due to strong currents and high tides, according to David Flores, the bridge superintendent from the Galveston County Navigation District.

"Conditions were challenging with the current and tide, and the tugboat operator lost control," Flores said, ABC News reported.

One of the runaway barges struck the bridge, impacting two telephone poles and leading to an oil spill into the surrounding waters. Emergency crews are currently engaged in containment and cleanup efforts.

Aerial footage reveals significant damage, including a portion of a parallel rail line now resting atop the barge. Flores clarified that this rail line, intended solely as a protective measure for the bridge structure, has never been operational.

Pelican Island, a critical area linked to Galveston by the affected bridge, houses a major shipyard, Texas A&M University of Galveston, and the tourist attraction Seawolf Park. The bridge, a crucial connection for residents and students, is now temporarily inaccessible.

The city of Galveston confirmed the road closure via a Facebook statement, noting, "Engineers from the Texas Department of Transportation are on their way to assess the damage. The bridge will remain closed until it is declared safe for use."

Meanwhile, Baywatch Dolphin Tours, a local business, is coordinating with Texas A&M University to shuttle people off the island during the bridge closure and plans to offer this service long-term if necessary.

The 1960-built Pelican Island Causeway Bridge, rated as "Poor" in the 2023 National Bridge Inventory, has been under scrutiny due to its deteriorating condition. The bridge's superstructure, responsible for bearing traffic loads, received a particularly low rating.

Federal data indicate the bridge, last inspected in December 2021, handles an estimated daily traffic of 9,100 vehicles.

This incident follows closely on the heels of another maritime accident in Baltimore, where a cargo ship hit the Francis Key Bridge, resulting in the deaths of six construction workers on March 26.

As the investigation and repair efforts proceed, authorities are urging the public to stay updated on travel advisories and heed any safety warnings related to the bridge and surrounding waters.