He was called out for his plot with his grandfather to destroy her, and now, after realizing how much she seems to actually be falling for him, Brady may decide the time has come to confess to Eve on the Friday, Feb. 23 episode of "Days of Our Lives."

Brady (Eric Martsolf) and Victor (John Aniston) have been working together on a plot to basically destroy Eve (Kassie DePaiva), in the hopes they can take Basic Black from her. Part of the plot has involved Brady sleeping with her and feigning a relationship with her on the NBC soap, something Victor was wary of at first because of Brady's history of falling for women so quickly and deeply. However, he has since come around, though the scheme the two of them are running has deeply offended Maggie (Suzanne Rogers).

After confronting Brady and scolding him for playing with Eve's emotions, especially after everything she went through with Paige's murder and Theresa's disappearance, Maggie then opted to leave Victor because of how he and Brady are acting. Now, as Victor realizes the consequences of his actions, Brady is also mulling over his own role. After then hearing Eve with his son, Tate, telling him how much she thought Brady was a great guy, Brady has decided he needs to be honest with her.

Brady will sit down with her to explain the situation. However, he likely won't tell her the whole truth. He may admit that his initial decision to pursue her came from a plot to try and overthrow her for the sake of getting Basic Black. As he admits to that however, he may realize he can't admit that he has still been working on that scheme, because not only would it halt any progress in the takeover plans—but he may have actually done as Victor feared and started to become genuinely attracted to Eve as a result.

If that is the case, Brady may opt to tell her that the plot ended some time ago, in a lie that he hopes preserves what they have, which keeps him from losing her. However, Eve could still be offended by what he's done and pull the plug on anything between them regardless, because he wasn't honest from the beginning.

However, no matter how much Brady owns up to, there could still be another twist, and it could involve Eve's own level of deception.

"Days of Our Lives" airs weekdays on NBC.

Photo: NBC