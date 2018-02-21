Both of their lives were on the line after Steve's crooked boss targeted his whole family and marked them for death. Now, following a harrowing 24-hour period that saw them both nearly lose their fights, Steve and his son, Tripp, will share an emotional reunion on the Wednesday, Feb. 21 episode of "Days of Our Lives."

Steve (Stephen Nichols) has been in the hospital after passing out on the NBC soap, and it had finally become clear on tests that he had been poisoned, though he didn't know who was responsible. Finally, after catching John (Drake Hogestyn) in his room, Steve learned the entire story about what happened to him, and why John had been the one to poison him. John revealed that Van Damme (Martha Hackett) had ordered Steve's death—as well as the deaths of everyone in his family—in retaliation for Joey's (James Lastovic) confession he had killed Ava. John then gave Steve the antidote to the poison, saving his life.

However, after realizing John and Billie (Lisa Rinna) had both turned on her, Van Damme then targeted Steve's son who wasn't in prison—Ava's own offspring, Tripp (Lucas Adams). She barged into the loft and kidnapped both him and Ciara (Victoria Konefal), and threatened to kill Ciara if John didn't finish the job and kill Steve. She then changed her mind and ordered Tripp to inject himself with the lethal poison, and with some quick thinking on their parts, Ciara and Tripp managed to break free from Van Damme and inject her with the deadly syringe—killing her instantly.

Now, with Tripp free from the woman who tried to have him killed, and Steve slowly on the mend as well, the father and son will reunite again in the hospital, emotionally embracing one another after nearly being separated permanently. Their relationship had previously been strained at most times, but the recent experience will likely help them to rebound and make their way back to having a proper father/son relationship.

However, there is also a chance that the recent plot could also bring a slight case of déjà vu to the Johnson clan. While Tripp was acting in self-defense, the fact that his other son is now also technically a killer could bring new drama for Steve and his entire family.

"Days of Our Lives" airs weekdays on NBC.

Photo: NBC