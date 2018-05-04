She was kidnapped and taken to Mexico City for an alleged offer to star in her own opera despite turning the job down. Now, after realizing just how sinister her situation really is, Chloe will receive a massive shock, as she encounters one of the last people she ever expected to see in the same place she is being held captive on the Friday, May 4 episode of "Days of Our Lives."

Chloe (Nadia Bjorlin) has still only encountered Miguel (Phillip Anthony Rodriguez) since he held her at gunpoint, drugged her and dragged her off to Mexico for his mysterious boss. Since arriving, she has learned that this alleged offer was for her to perform only for Miguel's boss—meaning it is a truly sinister situation that she is afraid of. After he left her once again in the room she's been locked in, she began searching for a means of escape. However, as her door opened once more, she was stunned by who she saw standing there.

Standing in front of Chloe will be none other than Theresa Donovan (Jen Lilley), the woman who was last seen in Salem nearly two years ago, leaving both Brady (Eric Martsolf) and her son, Tate, behind and heartbroken. After seeing her, Chloe will want to know what she's doing there.

When Theresa was last seen, she and Brady were blissfully happy together, raising their son and enjoying a life they hoped would be free of drama. However, that all changed when she learned that a sinister ex of hers named Mateo (Andoni Gracia), a drug lord, had tracked her down and wanted her back. With the help of her parents and Victor (John Aniston), she agreed to use herself as bait in a plot to take him down for good--though it would mean leaving her family in Salem behind. In order to keep Brady safe and out of the loop, she and Victor orchestrated her leaving as though she was choosing her former life. Since then, she had seemingly disappeared--until now.

Now, with her appearance, it will seem likely that the man who has made both women his captives is Mateo, and after so much time away, Theresa may be aware of the danger Chloe could be facing. Though the two may initially not be thrilled to work together, they will decide their only chance at survival is to team up and find a way to take down both Mateo and Miguel once and for all.

"Days of Our Lives" airs weekdays on NBC.

Photo: NBC