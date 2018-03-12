He thought he was going to successfully marry her and complete his mission to take his family company back from her. However, Brady will be in for the shock of his life when his wedding to Eve comes to a shocking halt on the Monday, March 12 episode of “Days of Our Lives.”

Brady (Eric Martsolf) was warned by Victor (John Aniston) that he needed to get Eve (Cassie DePaiva) to marry him as soon as possible if they had any hope of getting Basic Black back from her and removing her from their lives once and for all. Though he has genuinely begun to develop feelings for her on the NBC soap, Brady still decided to go through with the original plan, and he was thrilled when Eve said she would marry him in an impromptu ceremony at the Kiriakis mansion, which only featured Justin (Wally Kurth), Sonny (Freddie Smith) and Paul (Christopher Sean) as witnesses. However, after Brady said his vows, he was stunned when Eve, instead of repeating her, stopped everything to say she wouldn’t marry him if he were the last man on Earth.

Now, Brady, who does actually want to be married to her for real, despite the set up plan, will be stunned, because he won’t understand why she said yes, just to turn things around on him now. However, Eve may reveal that she’s more than aware that everything between them had started out as a plot—and she won’t hesitate to take action.

Whether or not she has known the entire time, or finally clued in after Sonny warned her of the possibility that it was a setup, Eve won’t be willing to let Brady off the hook. Not only will she walk away in terms of their plans to marry, but she will also make sure he realizes just how much else he has lost.

Eve will make sure he loses everything else he holds close, including his position in the company. She won’t hesitate to quickly fire him, meaning he no longer has the influence he thinks, and the setbacks could cause him to spiral even more than he has in recent months.

However, realizing that he wants her for real, and doesn’t care about the plan to destroy her any longer, Brady will become determined to find a different approach—one which get her back in his life—for good.

“Days of Our Lives” airs weekdays on NBC.

