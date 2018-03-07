He's the one of the only ones who knows the truth about what's happening with her, and that her alternate personality "Gabby" was the one who killed Andre. Now, when she once again makes an appearance to him, Stefan will be forced to confront Abigail's more vicious alter ego on the Thursday, March 8 episode of "Days of Our Lives."

As Abigail (Marci Miller) started to wonder why she couldn't remember an interaction she had with Chad (Billy Flynn), she was once again truck by the headache that usually indicates her alter, "Gabby," was ready to reveal herself again. Sure enough, shortly after, Stefan (Tyler Christopher) was approached in his bedroom on the NBC soap by Abigail, sporting the dark wig and a sexy red dress. Indicating she was once again "Gabby."

During their last interaction, Stefan had told "Gabby" he would find someone else to pin Andre's (Thaao Penghlis) murder on, and she immediately demanded answers about why she has yet to hear about someone other than the actual Gabi (Camila Banus) being a suspect. Now, Stefan may be forced to confront her, as she potentially threatens to go back on the promise she herself made not to reveal that he and Vivian (Louise Sorel) had known Andre was murdered before the discovery was officially made.

However, confronting her could be dangerous, though he may do it initially to make sure that she listens to him. He swore he would find a way to plant the evidence—Gabi's coat and the murder weapon—on someone else, and he has. However, the person he had the coat planted on was the real Gabi, which could change things.

"Gabby" believes she is the real Gabi, so if she hears he planted the evidence on her, she will lose it, and could become more volatile towards Stefan. However, if Stefan hoped that doing this would keep the alter at bay, it could backfire, and she could flee. Then, if she believes she's in trouble, she could change again and present herself to Stefan in a new way, meaning the real Gabi will truly be put away for a murder she didn't commit.

"Days of Our Lives" airs weekdays on NBC.

Photo: NBC