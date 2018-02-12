She was left reeling after her husband’s murder, but Kate will also get another unexpected shock when she goes to pay him a visit at the DiMera Mausoleum on the Monday, Feb. 12 episode of “Days of Our Lives.”

Kate (Lauren Koslow) hasn’t been the same since Andre’s (Thaao Penghlis) murder, with grief overwhelming her at times on the NBC soap. Though she knows she needs to eventually move on, she is still struggling to cope with the fact that he is gone. In an effort to potentially start finding her way back, she will head to the family mausoleum to visit his resting place. However, when she gets there, she could come upon a shocking and unexpected scene.

Will (Chandler Massey), Kate’s grandson, had finally confronted John (Drake Hogestyn) about his plot to poison Steve (Stephen Nichols), and was stunned when his step-grandfather then pulled a gun on him and brought him to the mausoleum. Once there, John revealed that Will knew too much about his plot, one that was ordered by the ISA, and he would need to eliminate him as a result. As Paul (Christopher Sean), John’s own son, then arrived at the scene, he heard a gunshot ring out. Upon entering, he saw Will lying on the ground, and was stunned when his father then aimed the gun at him. Another shot then rung out as well.

However, it seems unlikely John would actually kill two young men who he loves, but he still needs to make sure he carries out the mission he was assigned, or both Will and Paul, as well as Marlena (Deidre Hall) and Brady (Eric Martsolf) would be in danger anyway if he didn’t. Though he did shoot the two, he not have used actual bullets—and the two men may simply be stunned.

In an effort to protect them while he continues with his work, John could then abduct the two and imprison them—possibly within the walls of the mausoleum. He could also attempt to get them to another location, but he will make sure that no matter where they are, they are unable to escape. Not only will this guarantee their safety from the ISA, but also keep them from exposing what he’s been up to.

However, as he tries to make his situation seem less suspicious, Kate could then arrive at the tombs. While Will and Paul will already likely be gone, she may become suspicious and question why John is there, and it could lead to more questions he doesn’t want to answer.

“Days of Our Lives” airs weekdays on NBC.

Photo: NBC