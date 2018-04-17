He was hired to follow Vivian and figure out what she’s up to, and now, Paul may have hit the jackpot when it comes to seeing what she has planned. However, because what he’s learned could deeply affect someone he does care about, he will be unsure of how to proceed with his investigation on the Tuesday, April 17 episode of “Days of Our Lives.”

Kate (Lauren Koslow) suspected Vivian (Louise Sorel) was up to something and wanted her stopped before she could bring some serious destruction on the NBC soap, but so far, her attempt at digging up dirt by hiring Paul (Christopher Sean) has proven to be less than fruitful. However, after a meeting at the DiMera mansion, a walk through the Salem park may have proven to be the best way for Paul to learn what’s going on—after he overheard Vivian having a conversation with Leo (Greg Rikaart), whom he knows has been Sonny’s (Freddie Smith) new love interest.

While he won’t know exactly what is going on yet, Paul will know that Leo working with Vivian won’t be a good thing and that Sonny could be in trouble. However, this places him in a tricky situation, as the history between himself, Sonny and Will (Chandler Massey) has only become more complicated as of late.

Not only did he and Sonny almost marry before Will was revealed to be alive after all, but since Sonny and Will’s divorce, he and Paul have since started up a relationship. Paul knows that Sonny would seem unlikely to believe him if he went to him with a warning about Leo, so he will confide in Will about the scenario, and ask him for advice about what to do. He may also ask his new beau to help him out with the case, by doing some investigating of his own as a reporter.

However, the two men may not be needing to worry as much. While Leo and Vivian are still working to find a way to make their scheme successful, Sonny has since decided he can’t be with Leo, after learning he was a Titan employee. Leo chose the job over a relationship and has been trying to convince Sonny to mix business with pleasure, but he has so far resisted. Still, the warning may be something he needs to hear—even if he chooses not to believe it.

