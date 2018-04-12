She learned as their wedding that he had cheated on her and slept with his ex-wife, Sami. Now, after Hope presents him with annulment papers, Rafe will instead vow to do whatever it takes to convince her not to give up on their future on the Thursday, April 12 episode of "Days of Our Lives."

After Claire (Olivia Keegan) interrupted their wedding to reveal to Hope (Kristian Alfonso) that Rafe (Galen Gering) had slept with Sami (Alison Sweeney) months prior on the NBC soap, she immediately called things off and headed to Hong Kong for some time to think about what she wanted to do next. Calling things off was more complicated than anyone realized, since the pair had already secretly married one day prior to the planned ceremony.

While away, Hope decided the thing she really wanted was to be done with Rafe entirely, and she opted to file annulment papers. Now, finally, back in Salem, she has presented those papers to Rafe. Despite his continued apologies and attempts to beg her to reconsider, she remained determined, however. Much to her surprise though, Rafe has refused to sign, thrown the papers in the trash, and vowed that he is going to convince her to change her mind.

It's unclear just how Rafe plans to succeed with his quest, but he won't give up on his marriage to Hope without a fight, meaning she may find herself waiting a long time for her annulment if she continues to resist his attempts.

Of course, he isn't the only man in Salem who is currently trying to win back a woman he wronged who wound up dumping him at their wedding.

Brady (Eric Martsolf) is also attempting to win back Eve (Kassie DePaiva), who called off their wedding during the ceremony, revealing she knew he and Victor (John Aniston) had plotted against her and his affection was just a ploy so he could get Basic Black from her. However, Brady has insisted he did fall in love with her for real, and he wants them to be a couple again. Now, the two are engaged in a bet that will officially decide for him once and for all if he gets to have Eve back in his life again, or if he will forever need to let her go.

"Days of Our Lives" airs weekdays on NBC.

Photo: NBC