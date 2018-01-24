She's the prime suspect when it comes to Andre's shocking murder, but in an effort to protect Anna from potentially going down for a crime she didn't commit, Roman will step up and get involved in the case on the Wednesday, Jan.24 episode of "Days of Our Lives."

Anna (Leann Hunley) has quickly become the prime suspect when it comes to Andre's (Thaao Penghlis) shocking murder on the NBC soap, thanks to a key piece of evidence at the crime scene where his body was found. Rafe (Galen Gering) found the urn that contained Tony's ashes at the scene, and quickly deduced it had been the murder weapon. As a result, Anna is the prime suspect.

She has so far not helped her case, because it is clear she is hiding something from the police, and her known hatred of Andre is legendary, after he once pretended to be her beloved husband before his death. Now, as Rafe and Hope (Kristian Alfonso) prepare to charge Anna with the murder, Roman (Josh Charles) has been warned to stay away and not get involved. However, he has fallen for Anna in their short time together, and wants to do whatever he can to help her.

Roman will get the truth from Anna about her involvement, and may also learn about the mysterious letter she received in her purse, which she found not long after their fight. The next time he saw her, she no longer had the urn in her presence. Still, she may insist to him that she is truly innocent, like she claims, but if she implies she may have some guilt in the crime, Roman may do whatever he can to make sure she is protected and no longer at risk of trouble.

He may go to Rafe and Hope and indicate that Anna told him everything, and could insist that she is innocent, meaning that they may have to let her go. However, depending on what he now knows about the crime, and what role Anna may have played in it, if the truth gets out, he too will risk going to jail.

"Days of Our Lives" airs weekdays on NBC.

Photo: NBC