He thought he had finally found someone who could help him move past the pain of his divorce and the fact that his two exes had found love with one another. However, Sonny will finally learn the truth about his romance with Leo on the Thursday, May 24 episode of "Days of Our Lives."

After initially calling off their romance when he learned that Leo (Greg Rikkart) was actually a Titan employee—his own new personal assistant to be specific, Sonny (Freddie Smith) found himself still attracted to the other man on the NBC soap. Finally, after Leo claimed he couldn't bear to not act on their attraction and said he was resigning, the two gave in to their desire in Sonny's office. Now, Sonny believes he's involved in a committed relationship. However, he has now received documents from a lawyer and learned that Leo is actually suing him for sexual harassment.

This lawsuit will stun Sonny because he knows he kept things professional, as he believed was best until Leo said he was no longer going to be his employee. It may not take him long to figure out the truth, however, after remembering that Paul (Christopher Sean) had tracked a relationship between Leo and Vivian (Louise Sorel). If he puts the pieces together, Sonny will realize that Leo has been conning him, though, with Vivian now believed to be dead by everyone in Salem, he'll have a hard time understanding why.

While Leo had partnered with Vivian initially on the scheme, which was an effort to take Sonny down and get her hands on Titan, her death didn't change the plans. He had hoped it meant he was free because he had developed some real feelings for Sonny, but not long after Vivian's death, Kate (Lauren Koslow) assumed control of the con, and became his new boss, further directing him on what to do.

Unfortunately for Sonny, even though he may realize the truth, if the case does go to court, Leo has set up a lot of proof that will make him look guilty. He not only has texts he sent to himself from Sonny's phone that indicate harassment, but he also taped their in-office encounter, where Sonny appeared to be the aggressor by kissing him first.

"Days of Our Lives" airs weekdays on NBC.

Photo: NBC