She was heartbroken when she came back to Salem and learned the man she loved was not engaged to her sister and planning to spend the rest of his life with her. Now, in an effort to try and get Brady back for herself, Theresa will resort to her old tricks and try to convince Eve to give up her relationship on the Friday, May 25 episode of "Days of Our Lives."

Theresa (Jen Lilley) was finally able to escape her captivity in Mexico thanks to Xander (Paul Telfer) of all people, and she returned to Salem on the NBC soap, sure she would tell Brady (Eric Martsolf) the real reason she left him and Tate, and that he'd forgive her so they could reunite. However, she was then stunned when Eve (Kassie DePaiva) interrupted their reunion and showed her that she was now Brady's fiancée. To add to the torture Theresa felt, Brady told her that no matter what her story really was, he was committed to Eve now and did truly love her. However, he later admitted that he needed time to figure out what he wanted, with each woman left to wonder whether she had a future with him.

Now, desperate for a chance to reunite her family and give her son both his parents again, Theresa may find herself resorting to some of her old tricks in an attempt to convince Eve that the right thing to do is take herself out of the running for Brady's heart entirely. "DOOL" spoilers tease that she attempts to "guilt" Eve into leaving Brady, which means she could try to find a way to bring up something from her sister's past to get what she wants.

It's unclear what she could use to get her sister to give up, though recent history would give her plenty of ammunition in an attempt to guilt Eve. Not only did she do the unthinkable by have an affair with JJ (Casey Moss) when he was dating Paige (True O'Brien), but her relationship with her daughter was strained as a result when she became one of Ben Weston's (Robert Scott Wilson) victims during his time as the red necktie killer. She also slyly married Deimos (Vincent Irizarry) without telling anyone, which was what brought her back into Brady's life in the first place.

However, no matter what Theresa uses against Eve, it may not be enough, and the sisters could still be left feuding—which would mean that their fates will rest solely in Brady's hands.

"Days of Our Lives" airs weekdays on NBC.

