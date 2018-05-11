They have decided to work together to try and escape their captivity in Mexico and return to their lives in Salem. However, the arrival of an unexpected face could throw a huge wrench in Chloe and Theresa's plans on the Friday, May 11 episode of "Days of Our Lives."

Chloe (Nadia Bjorlin) was stunned when Miguel (Phillip Anthony Rodriguez) kidnapped her and forced her to Mexico to perform for his boss on the NBC soap. However, even more shocking was when she saw someone she never expected there—Theresa (Jen Lilley). Quickly, the women realized that Theresa's ex Mateo (Andoni Gracia), who she was trying to bring down--hence her decision to leave Brady (Eric Martsolf) and their son, Tate, behind nearly two years ago—was the man who was responsible for both being away from their loved ones, and they vowed to work together to escape.

Each woman has a huge reason to want to return to Salem. Chloe's son, Parker, is still there, and she had just been working on rekindling her relationship with Lucas (Bryan Dattilo). She wants to get back to him so he doesn't fall off the wagon again, believing she chose her career over him.

Meanwhile, Theresa wants to get back to Brady and Tate, both of whom she misses terribly. In addition, after learning her sister, Eve (Kassie DePaiva) was now with Brady, she wants to get back to him so she can resume her rightful place next to him.

However, as they make their plans to escape, they will hit a very unexpected snag, one that could send Theresa, especially, into a panic. Someone from the past will show their face at the hideaway where Mateo and Miguel have been keeping them, and it will be one of the last people Theresa ever wanted to see again—Xander (Paul Telfer).

Whether or not he intends to help them or not remains to be seen, but even if he's trying to be one of the good guys now, Theresa is unlikely to trust him. Their past is a rocky and complicated one. When she was trying to win Brady back after they got Tate back into their lives, she convinced Xander to make a move on her and falsely claimed that he tried to sexually assault her. When he then escaped from prison shortly before she left Salem, he tried to kill her out of revenge. With all that in mind, it will be hard for Theresa to see him again, as she tries to make her big move to get back to the man she loves.

"Days of Our Lives" airs weekdays on NBC.

Photo: NBC