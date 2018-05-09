She's been livid ever since her so-called best friend seemed to actively work against her and get her sent to prison for a murder she didn't commit. However, Gabi may begin to have a change of tune after she's finally informed about what really happened with Abigail on the Wednesday, May 9 episode of "Days of Our Lives."

Gabi (Camila Banus) became the prime suspect in Andre's (Thaao Penghlis) murder and was brought to trial for the crime. In a shocking twist on the NBC soap, Abigail (Marci Miller) took to the stand during the trial and claimed Gabi had apologized to her in the courthouse bathroom, admitting to the murder. That testimony sealed Gabi's fate, and she was convicted. Thanks to an overzealous D.A., she was also sent off to Statesville, far from her loved ones, as she tried to appeal. She has since blamed Abigail, who she knows lied, and hasn't been very forgiving over theories that she had been brainwashed by Stefan (Tyler Christopher). Since then, prison has become a truly unsafe place for her as well, after she was attacked by Raines' (Aaron D. Spears) girlfriend because she was the one who got them both sent to prison.

Though she had already learned that Abigail was somehow not herself and that she was the mystery woman on the footage who had donned a wig and coat to look like Gabi, she so far only knows that Chad (Billy Flynn) aught Abigail in bed with Stefan, and that there wasn't any proof as of yet that Abigail had in fact been with Andre the night he died, meaning Gabi was still on the hook for the crime. Now though, with the newest information that has come out, Rafe (Galen Gering) will give his sister the latest update.

Gabi will learn that Abigail had been suffering from DID-Dissociative Identity Disorder and that the woman seen in the footage was one of her alter personalities, who called herself Gabby. Knowing the truth about the diagnosis is a huge step, especially since it is believed that the illness took hold of Abigail in order to block her from remembering a trauma. It may also now be known that her other alter, Dr. Laura, was the one who falsely claimed that Gabi had confessed to the murder. While information like that could be helpful, it won't completely absolve Gabi. Still, knowing her friend is going through something so traumatic may begin to help her soften her stance toward her, as she will come to terms with the fact that Abigail herself wasn't the one who was trying to frame her.

However, if what Abigail has since learned thanks to Chad's help—that she was the one who killed Andre after he attacked her to keep her quiet about his double-crossing the DiMera family—is revealed, it may finally give Gabi the thing she desires most in the world. Her freedom could soon be on the horizon, and what that could mean for everyone's futures will be determined later.

"Days of Our Lives" airs weekdays on NBC.

Photo: NBC