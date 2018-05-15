She was stunned when Xander of all people turned up in Mexico and found her snooping around in Mateo’s office. Now, desperate to find her freedom and get back to Salem, Theresa will decide to make a deal with the man she hates on the Tuesday, May 15 episode of “Days of Our Lives.”

Xander (Paul Telfer) showed up unexpectedly, and Theresa (Jen Lilley) was genuinely shocked and worried to see him on the NBC soap. The two have a tumultuous history after Theresa falsely accused him of sexual assault to win Brady (Eric Martsolf) back. Xander then made an attempt to kill her out of revenge, which is why his sudden appearance in Mexico is so troubling for her.

He taunted her after he realized what she was up to, but she opted to try and make a deal with him in order to buy her freedom from the prison she’s been in ever since she left Salem to get info about Mateo’s (Andoni Gracia) drug organization so she could help take her ex down for good. She showed Xander the flash drive she had with all of the information about his operation on it, and the two made a deal that if he got the evidence to Victor (John Aniston), who would help free Theresa, then she would work to get him accepted back into the Kiriakis family fold. However, as she handed the drive over to him and tried to usher him out of the office, Mateo arrived and demanded answers about what was going on.

Now, Theresa will need to think fast if she wants to make sure her plan for her freedom doesn’t completely fall apart, which there is a huge risk of. If Xander hands the evidence over to Mateo, then she is definitely a dead woman. However, even if Xander keeps his word about getting her help, it doesn’t mean that Mateo will trust Theresa, and that could make it even more complicated when it comes to not only the deal but the plan to escape at all.

It will take everything Theresa has in her to safely keep Mateo from guessing what’s going on, even though Xander isn’t someone she is all that sure she can trust. However, this encounter could be what truly brings him to her side, and persuades him to get her to Salem, no matter the cost.

