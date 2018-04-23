Florida police reportedly tried to unlock a dead man’s smartphone using is finger. The attempts they made were unsuccessful, but the story raises concerns pertaining to ethics and legality. Is it really OK to use a dead man’s finger to access his smartphone because of an ongoing investigation?

The Tampa Bay Times recently reported about how Largo detectives came to a funeral home to use 30-year-old Linus F. Phillip’s finger to unlock his smartphone. Phillip was the man Largo police fatally shot last month when he tried to drive away from the authorities who were searching for him. As part of an investigation, the detectives thought it would be helpful if they could gain access to the dead man’s phone using his finger.

According to Phillip’s fiancée, Victoria Armstrong, two police officers went to the Sylvan Abbey Funeral Home in Clearwater to visit Phillip’s corpse. They showed up with Phillip’s pone and attempted to unlock the device by holding the dead man’s hands up so his finger could touch the phone’s fingerprint reader.

“I just felt so disrespected and violated,” Armstrong told reporters on how she felt after seeing the incident. What the detectives did also did not sit well with Phillip’s family.

“While the deceased person doesn’t have a vested interest in the remains of their body, the family sure does, so it really doesn’t pass the smell test,” professor and director of the Center or Excellence in Advocacy at Stetson University College of Law Charles Rose said. “There’s a ghoulish component to it that’s troubling to most people.”

Lt. Randall Chaney said all attempts made by the officers weren’t successful. He also confirmed that the police only wanted to access Phillip’s phone to help in the investigation regarding his death and to help solve a separate inquiry that links Phillip to drugs.

There was another issue with how the police handled the situation. It was found out that the detectives who visited Phillip’s corpse and tried to use his finger to unlock his phone did not have a warrant. Lt. Chaney maintained that they didn’t think they would need a warrant to do so because there is no expectation of privacy following death.

The model and brand of Phillip’s phone was not disclosed, but it’s possible that it could be an iPhone since Apple’s smartphone is the most widely-adopted handset with fingerprint-unlocking technology. Touch ID only allows five attempts to unlock an iPhone using a fingerprint, then the system would require a password if all attempts were unsuccessful, as pointed out by Apple Insider.

It’s also possible that Phillip did not have an iPhone since many of Apple’s rivals have already come up with phones that also have a fingerprint biometric security feature. Samsung’s mid-tier to high-end Galaxy phones, Google’s Pixel handsets, LG’s devices and many more also have fingerprint-unlocking technology. Just like the iPhone, Android phones also have limitations on the number of attempts allowed to unlock using the fingerprint scanner.

Legal experts think that there is no need of a warrant to unlock a smartphone using the fingerprint scanner when the subject is deceased. But doing so, just like in Phillip’s case, opens doors for ethical and legal questions on data security. Such an issue regularly comes up ever since advanced biometric systems were introduced to smartphones.



