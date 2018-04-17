Samsung has reportedly finalized the design of the Galaxy S10 and S10+ for 2019. Like the Galaxy S8 and S9, the S10 will feature the same Infinity Display design, but it will have a couple of new hardware features that users have been asking for.

Industry insiders say that the Galaxy S10 and S10+ will feature 5.8-inch and 6.3-inch screen sizes, according to The Bell. These will be slightly larger than the 5.77-inch and 6.22-inch displays that are on the S9 and S9+. Because the S10 will have a larger display, the overall footprint of the phone will be slightly bigger as well. The report claims that the S10 and S10+ will be 0.03-inch and 0.08-inch larger when compared to its predecessors. What’s not specified, however, is whether these measurements are for the phones’ length or for width.

As for the body of the Galaxy S10, one major change is the removal of the physical fingerprint scanner. The report claims that Samsung’s 2019 flagship phone will finally feature an in-display fingerprint scanner. This will surely be a delight to hear for a lot of fans, and it’s something that’s been expected of Samsung for sometime now.

Samsung has had trouble adopting the technology for its most recent flagship Galaxy S phones, but it seems like the company may have finally figured it out. The South Korean phone maker is allegedly working on its in-display fingerprint scanner technology alongside Qualcomm and Synaptics in the United States, and it’s also working with Aegis Tech in Taiwan as its supplier, as pointed out by Phone Arena.

Both Qualcomm and Synaptics have already developed in-display fingerprint scanning technologies. Synaptics’ tech, called Clear ID, is already being used by Vivo for the X20 Plus UD. Meanwhile, Qualcomm’s own tech is still not being adopted by OEMs. It’s a smart move on Samsung’s part to work alongside these two companies and it should make the in-display fingerprint scanner for the Galaxy S10 a reality.

The last thing that Samsung has finalized for the Galaxy S10 is that it will feature a 3D-sensing camera co-developed by the Israeli startup Mantis Vision and supported by camera component maker Woodgate. Last month, it was reported that Samsung was working with Mantis Vision for this type of technology for the S10.

Bringing Mantis Vision’s expertise to the table could give Samsung the edge over Apple’s 3D-sensing cameras on the iPhone X. This could also vastly improve Samsung’s AR Emoji, which has already been criticized for not being all that great compared to its rival, Apple’s Animoji.

The Samsung Galaxy S10 will be released in 2019, the same year the company will celebrate the 10th anniversary of the Galaxy S series.

Photo: REUTERS/Sergio Perez