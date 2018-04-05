A classical singer was enjoying a McChicken sandwich at a McDonald’s outlet in Edinburgh, Scotland, on Monday when she discovered a dead spider in her food.

After she bit into her sandwich, Ciara Harvie found a lifeless spider cradled between two pieces of the lettuce, Fox News reported.

“I didn’t realize it was a spider at first, I just thought it was a piece of brown lettuce or something. I looked closer and was shocked to see it was a dead spider. I understand that things like this happen, and probably not very often, but I think the way they handled it was the most disappointing thing,” Harvie wrote in a Facebook post.

Harvie claimed that she took the sandwich back to the counter and demanded to see the manager. The manager allegedly did not apologize and simply offered Harvie a replacement sandwich which she did not eat.

“Went to McDonald’s at Fort Kinnaird today and found a dead spider in my burger," she wrote on Facebook. “I took it back and didn’t even get an apology. I don’t think I’ll be going back anything soon.”

Social media users were disgusted by the fast food chain’s lack of quality check on their products.

“One should never really eat McDonald’s. A lesson learned,” a user wrote. Another said: “WTF. Naw. That’s disgusting. They’d have had a dead spider and a dead customer if that was me.”

A McDonald’s spokesperson issued the following statement to Mirror:

“We are sorry to hear about this customer’s experience. Food quality and safety are of the utmost importance to us and we place great emphasis on quality control, following rigorous standards in order to avoid any imperfections. At the time, we apologized to the customer and provided her with a replacement McChicken Sandwich. We have since spoken again with the customer to apologize once more and offer another replacement meal, which was declined.”

Another Edinburgh woman, Lezley Beird, encountered a similar situation in 2002 after buying a meal at the fast food junction in Coatbridge, North Lanarkshire.

She spat out her food after discovering a spider inside her McDonald’s burger box. After spitting her mouthful out, she was horrified to find another spider inside her burger.

Before she busted McDonald’s, opera singer Harvie created quite a buzz in February last year when none of the judges selected her when she came to audition on the UK version of “The Voice.”

After being booed by the audience for their decision of not turning their chairs for Harvie, the judges called her back only to tell her they would not know how to coach her if they took her in their team due to her unique voice, the Sun reported.

“I should have turned around. I was dithering. You’re the only person we didn’t pick and we’ve brought back out. You have a beautiful voice. Just don’t give up on your dream," judge Gavin Rossdale told her.

Photo: Getty Images/ Scott Olson