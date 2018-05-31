A new report is claiming that Dell is working on a new device that comes with dual screens. The rumored Dell device is said to be a Windows 10 on ARM project and that it will be powered by one of Qualcomm’s Snapdragon processors.

Dell’s mystery Windows 10 on ARM device is said to be carrying the codename “Januss,” according to the German website WinFuture.de. The site claims that the device will feature dual displays and that it has been under development since last summer.

The report also claims that Dell’s device will be powered by the unreleased Qualcomm Snapdragon 850 ARM processor. Qualcomm hasn’t announced this ARM processor yet, but it did appear recently on Geekbench, as pointed out by ZDNet. The Snapdragon 850 ARM is said to be available sometime during the second half of 2018 and should be on new laptops and 2-in-1 devices. These device will run the ARM-enabled version of Windows 10.

Dell’s dual-screen device will most likely include an LTE capable modem. This makes a lot of sense since Windows 10 on ARM is being marketed as a platform for “always connected devices” that allows users to go online anywhere they go. Dell is also believed to be working with Compal to put a USB Type-C port into the “Januss” device, along with several cameras. Documents seen by WinFuture.de also show that the device might include an electronic compass and an accelerometer or gyroscope. Gyroscopes are not typically found in notebooks or laptops, but it’s more common in tablets and convertibles.

No other information was given regarding the functionality and form factor of the Dell device, but it sounds a lot like the foldable dual-screen device that Microsoft is rumored to be making. Last year, a patent fling surfaced suggesting that Microsoft was working on a foldable notebook of some kind. Last month, it was reported that Microsoft’s upcoming foldable device is being called as “Project Andromeda.”

Microsoft hasn’t made any official announcements about the device yet, but the company is believed to be working with Lenovo, ASUS and HP on the project. These are also the same manufacturers that partnered with Microsoft to release laptops powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 processor and Windows 10 on ARM, as pointed out by The Verge.

It remains unclear if Dell’s or Microsoft’s device will ever be released. There’s a possibility that their projects might not even end up becoming real products and just be canceled.

