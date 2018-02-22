Passengers flying with Delta Air Lines at Kansas City International Airport (MCI) in Missouri were reportedly delayed for almost 12 hours before their flight was eventually canceled. 

Delta flight #2195, which was Los Angeles-bound, was delayed due to a significant buildup of ice on the airline's planes that surfaced after previous weather conditions. According to Kansas City Star, flight #2195 was among a list of airlines that were forced to delay or cancel flights at MCI due to weather complications, including Southwest Airlines and United Airlines. 

"With improving weather conditions in the Kansas City area, Delta does not expect additional schedule disruptions at the airport following Tuesday's ice storm that brought significant ice accumulation and hazardous conditions," a Delta spokesperson said to KSHB, a Kansas City station.

Joe McBride, a spokesperson for the airport, told Kansas City Star that it's the airline's responsibility to handle their aircraft's de-icing needs.

"It just occurred to me I shouldn't be complaining," Holly Rowe, a sports telecaster for ESPN that was stuck on the plane, wrote in a tweet. "Many folks outside working in this to get us out on flights. Thanks to all the folks @KCIAirport who have worked hard in crummy weather."

Other passengers on flight #2195 took to Twitter to complain about the holdup, which resulted in feedback on both ends of the spectrum.

Delta acknowledged and apologized for the extensive delay. The airline, however, claimed it worked with affected passengers to place them on alternate flights.

"Delta apologizes to those customers whose flights were disrupted as a result of Tuesday’s weather," a Delta spokesperson told International Business Times. "The significant amount of ice accumulation drove prolonged de-icing times, prompting some flights to return to the gate which in turn impacted wait times for arriving aircraft as Delta crews worked to clear departing aircraft of ice."

"Delta has proactively reached out to customers, and have re-accommodated those affected on alternate flights," the spokesperson continued.

Kansas City International Airport declined International Business Times' request for comment.

Delta Delta passengers were allegedly delayed for almost 12 hours in Missouri before their flight was cancelled. Here, a Delta plane is seen on the tarmac of the Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport on July 14, 2016 in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. Photo: Getty Images