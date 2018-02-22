Passengers flying with Delta Air Lines at Kansas City International Airport (MCI) in Missouri were reportedly delayed for almost 12 hours before their flight was eventually canceled.

Delta flight #2195, which was Los Angeles-bound, was delayed due to a significant buildup of ice on the airline's planes that surfaced after previous weather conditions. According to Kansas City Star, flight #2195 was among a list of airlines that were forced to delay or cancel flights at MCI due to weather complications, including Southwest Airlines and United Airlines.

"With improving weather conditions in the Kansas City area, Delta does not expect additional schedule disruptions at the airport following Tuesday's ice storm that brought significant ice accumulation and hazardous conditions," a Delta spokesperson said to KSHB, a Kansas City station.

Joe McBride, a spokesperson for the airport, told Kansas City Star that it's the airline's responsibility to handle their aircraft's de-icing needs.

"It just occurred to me I shouldn't be complaining," Holly Rowe, a sports telecaster for ESPN that was stuck on the plane, wrote in a tweet. "Many folks outside working in this to get us out on flights. Thanks to all the folks @KCIAirport who have worked hard in crummy weather."

It just occurred to me I shouldn’t be complaining. Many folks outside working in this to get us out on flights. Thanks to all the folks @KCIAirport who have worked hard in crummy weather. pic.twitter.com/bEOBh8Jswp — Holly Rowe (@sportsiren) February 20, 2018

Other passengers on flight #2195 took to Twitter to complain about the holdup, which resulted in feedback on both ends of the spectrum.

@Delta DL1364 stuck on the tarmac at MCI because Delta can't get the plane to the gate due to ice. Told there's a 2 hour wait to get the gate. Southwest flight just landed and taxied directly to their gate. What gives? — Charlotte (@CharlotMain) February 21, 2018

@DeltaAssist @Delta and now the crew for flight 2195 has officially timed out as we were about to take off. The worst air travel day experience in 20+ years of flying. — Matt Montgomery (@MPaulMontgomery) February 20, 2018

@Delta currently stuck on a plane in Kansas City for well over 2 hours waiting for a gate to open to get off the plane. Pilot tell us we have 45 minutes until we hit the 3 hour mark. Passengers getting loud and angry as we keep getting told another 20 minutes over and over. — Frank Lewis (@fjlinmo) February 21, 2018

.@Delta I was stuck on KCI tarmac for 5 hours tonight after landing, perhaps .@KCIAirport issue not being ready for ice?? Your crew were phenomenal though given the situation. — Justin Hall (@TribalGrowth) February 21, 2018

Delta acknowledged and apologized for the extensive delay. The airline, however, claimed it worked with affected passengers to place them on alternate flights.

"Delta apologizes to those customers whose flights were disrupted as a result of Tuesday’s weather," a Delta spokesperson told International Business Times. "The significant amount of ice accumulation drove prolonged de-icing times, prompting some flights to return to the gate which in turn impacted wait times for arriving aircraft as Delta crews worked to clear departing aircraft of ice."

"Delta has proactively reached out to customers, and have re-accommodated those affected on alternate flights," the spokesperson continued.

Kansas City International Airport declined International Business Times' request for comment.

