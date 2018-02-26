ABC’s “Designated Survivor” ended its midseason finale in December with a bang or, more accurately, a crash. When the series returns on Wednesday with an all-new episode, there will be a bit of a time-jump. With about two and a half months between the last new episode and this upcoming one, the drama plans on incorporating that amount of time into its storyline.

Titled “Grief,” the midseason premiere picks up 10 weeks after President Kirkman (Kiefer Sutherland) lost his wife Alex (Natascha McElhone) in a car accident. Still mourning her death, his senior staff insists he hire a therapist to help him deal with it all. He ends up reluctantly seeing Dr. Adam Louden (Timothy Busfield) in Season 2, episode 11.

Though the episode picks up a few weeks later, it’s clear from the trailer that there will be flashbacks to moments in-between that viewers missed out on. One specific scene shows President Kirkman having to tell his daughter Penny (McKenna Grace) that “there’s been a terrible accident” involving her mother.

Photo: ABC/Ben Mark Holzberg

“Meanwhile, FBI Agent Hannah Wells (Maggie Q) and Aaron Shore (Adan Canto) travel to Cuba as part of a trade delegation, but the trip does not go according to plan,” according to the official synopsis.

The two are taken hostage and their captor sends a video to President Kirkman saying that he’ll “begin killing the hostages.” It’s unclear as to whether there’s something the imprisoner wants in order to halt the killing, or if he plans on doing it just for the sake of the President knowing there’s likely nothing he can do to stop it.

Meanwhile, there’s also a rocket that’s going down and the country is in crisis as President Kirkman is dealing with personal issues and is far from being at the top of his game. Emily (Italia Ricci) and Lyor (Paulo Costanzo) try to do what they can to help him through all of the different situations.

This episode was written by Keith Eisner and directed by Timothy Busfield.

Catch the the new episode of “Designated Survivor” when the series returns on Wednesday on ABC at 10 p.m. EST.