“Designated Survivor” returned this week, picking up 10 weeks after the tragic events of the midseason finale left President Kirkman’s (Kiefer Sutherland) wife, Alex Kirkman (Natascha McElhone), dead.

Though there’s been a small time-jump in the series, not much has changed. Viewers were able to still see President Kirkman work through the grief of losing his wife, all while the White House team focused on the latest international crisis. Though many things have remained, there are a few changes happening in this back half of Season 2.

Here are five new characters joining the series to shake things up:

Dr. Adam Louden

In the midseason premiere, President Kirkman was seen multiple times with his new therapist, Dr. Adam Louden, played by Tim Busfield, who also directed the episode. At the request of his team, the President hired Dr. Louden to help him clear his mind enough to do his job correctly. The first couple sessions didn’t go so well, but as the President began to open up more, Dr. Louden was able to really help him.

Tricia Sims

Meet the new White House recruit. After applying for the Political Advisor Assistant position with Lyor (Paulo Costanzo) in the latest episode, Tricia Sims (Chelsea Harris) was hired on a trial basis. Lyor gave her an arbitrary and difficult task to complete to test her, but she passed with flying colors and officially joined the team.

Photo: ABC/Sven Frenzel

Trey Kirkman

In the wake of his wife’s death, President Kirkman will need family around him to help him recover. That’s where his estranged, finance professional brother, Trey Kirkman (Breckin Meyer) comes in. Though the two are complete opposites, Trey will be there for his brother in his time of need.

Andrea Frost

All you “24” fans out there, this one’s for you. Alums Sutherland and Kim Raver will reunite when she joins the series as Andrea Frost, a new friend for the President. Frost is an engineer and entrepreneur who’s at the top of the technology world. Though she’s smart and successful and becomes a close friend to President Kirkman, showrunner Kieth Eisner told TV Guide that fans shouldn’t expect anything more.

“I want to be clear, this is not ‘24,’” he said. “I don’t want to get too specific on that relationship, but it really is a friendship, but a friendship with some interesting aspects to it.”

Ethan West

Towards the end of the season, Michael J. Fox joins for a five-episode arc as Ethan West, a powerful D.C. lawyer. As a prosecutor hired by the President’s Cabinet, West will be investigating former President Cornelius Moss and his alleged information leak. Fans can expect him to clash with President Kirkman on multiple occasions.

“Designated Survivor” airs on ABC on Wednesdays at 10 p.m. EST.