“The Deuce” writer Megan Abbott has confirmed that there’s a big time jump between the end of the show’s Season 1 and the start of Season 2.

“We’re jumping forward in time. We’re going to be jumping forward about six years, right into the late ‘70s, so that’s exciting,” Abbott told TVInsider of the HBO series at the Writers Guild Awards ceremony in New York City on Sunday. “There’s a slightly different view of Times Square, and in porn [Laughs]. Porn’s a little different in ‘77.”

But as series co-creator David Simon previously revealed, not all characters introduced in Season 1 will be returning next season. “Not every character will continue … obviously. That’s a lot of years,” Simon told Uproxx last October. “It would be very unique for the entire world to journey through that stretch of time. But some characters clearly will [come back]. We’re responsible for credibly depicting the passage of time in these people’s lives. Where we left them and where we pick them up, and why that makes complete sense if you’re a viewer, in ways that have to be clever and direct and yet nuanced, and we have to justify those choices.”

Also in her interview with TV Insider, Abbott talked about the challenges she and her fellow writers face while making the series. She shared that one of their major responsibilities is to keep Maggie Gyllenhaal’s Eileen Merrell, aka Candy, a strong female character. “I think a big concern was that [Candy]’s not portrayed in the stereotypical ways like the hooker with a heart of gold, or just the victim that has no other character or personality beyond that status,” she said.

Abbott added that it’s also a challenge to keep the show historically accurate, noting that developing the female characters is actually a tight line to walk. “The goal was to make all of the women on the show —particularly the ones in the sex work business — have full-bodied personalities and characters and different emotions,” she said. “That was really the goal to have that kind of range.”

Also at the Writers Guild Awards ceremony, Abbott said (via Entertainment Tonight) that James Franco would “of course” be returning for Season 2 despite being accused of sexual misconduct by five women.

In addition to Gyllenhaal and Franco, who is reprising his roles as Vincent and Frankie Martino, other actors confirmed for Season 2 include David Krumholtz as Harvey, Chris Coy as Paul, and Lawrence Gilliard Jr. as Chris Alston.

“The Deuce” Season 2 is expected to premiere on HBO later this year.