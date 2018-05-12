Meghan Markle’s dad, Thomas Markle Sr., was recently spotted dropping off flowers in front of her mom Doria Ragland’s home in Los Angeles.

Photos of the 73-year-old former lighting director getting out of his car and walking towards Ragland’s front porch was shared online via the Daily Mail. In the pictures, Thomas is seen carrying the flowers. The publication noted that Ragland appreciated the gesture after she took the huge arrangement inside her house a few hours later.

“Thomas is clearly trying to work his charm on Doria before the wedding. With the eyes of the world on them both, it makes sense. There have been various squabbles in Meghan’s wider family, but her mom and dad have remained largely silent and both want to do their absolute best for her,” the source said.

Thomas and Ragland have both been invited to their daughter’s upcoming wedding to Prince Harry. The patriarch will walk his daughter down the aisle, and Ragland will ride with the “Suits” alum in the car on their way to St. George’s Chapel in Windsor Castle.

Both Thomas and Ragland are also expected to reunite in London days before the royal wedding. They will both attend a private wedding rehearsal with their daughter, and they will also get to meet the members of the royal family. Ragland already landed in London on Friday, and Thomas is expected to arrive this weekend.

On Thursday, Thomas was spotted leaving his home in Rosarito, Mexico. He drove all the way to Los Angeles and stayed at a budget hotel before being picked up by the royal staff to go to London.

Meanwhile, a source close to the Markle clan told People that the “Horrible Bosses” star and Thomas have a wonderful relationship. Contrary to reports, they are not at odds with each other. The source also denied Markle’s half-siblings’ allegations that she doesn’t help their dad with his finances.

“She’s been supportive of him in every way, including financially. She has paid many of her father’s bills over the years,” the source said.

