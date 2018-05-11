Meghan Markle’s former teachers recently remembered her and at least one of them even likened her to the late Princess Diana.

Christine Knudson, the head of the theology department at Immaculate Heart, said that she sees a lot of Princess Diana in Markle.

“I think she has the ability to really speak to what’s important to her heart, and I think she will. She always had a sense of confidence and poise and instead of complaining about something, let’s think about what we might be able to do to change it,” she said (via Inside Edition).

Prior to her engagement to Prince Harry, Knudson said that she was showing Markle’s speech to the UN.

“I was actually showing her speech UN before she got engaged to Prince Harry simply because there is an alum, who’s gone out – she has a wonderful career – she’s very successful, but she has this sense of ‘I need to give back,’” she said.

Maria Pollia, one of the “Suits” alum’s favorite high school teachers, also gushed over her. She said that Prince Harry is very lucky to be marrying someone like Markle.

Pollia was also the one who encouraged Markle to volunteer at a Skid Row soup kitchen when she was just in high school.

Meanwhile, to honor their former student, Immaculate Heart will have a tea party and royal wedding viewing on May 19 at 4 a.m. EDT on May 19.

Prince Harry and Markle will tie the knot at St. George’s Chapel in Windsor Castle at 12 noon (7 a.m. EDT). A carriage procession will follow at 1 p.m. (8 a.m. EDT) outside Windsor. Queen Elizabeth II will also be hosting a lunch reception at St. George’s Hall after the procession.

At night, Prince Harry and Markle will have the opportunity to bond with their 200 closest family and friends at the evening reception at Frogmore House. The gathering will be hosted by Prince Charles.

Following their wedding, Prince Harry and Markle will first attend a royal engagement before jetting out for their honeymoon. The location of their vacation has yet to be revealed.

Photo: Getty Images/Toby Melville - WPA Pool