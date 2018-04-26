In a wrongful death suit, filed by the brother of Bryce Dion, 38 — a TV crewmember for “COPS” who was killed in a 2014 police-involved shooting — the judge ruled that the graphic video of the victim’s death be released. The police released the video in the court Tuesday.

Officers responded to reports of an armed robbery in a Wendy’s restaurant in Dodge Street in, Omaha, Nebraska, on Aug. 26, 2014, and they were accompanied by Bryce, a sound-mixer, who was working for the reality TV show “COPS," among other crew members.

The following video uses explicit language and might be too graphic for some readers:

The suspect, Cortez Washington, 32, pointed a pellet gun at the police officers, which the latter mistook for a real weapon. When the officers fired at Washington, one of the bullets hit Dion, who was wearing a bullet-proof vest, in the armpit, taking his life. The suspect also died in the encounter, FOX News reported.

The lawsuit, filed by Trevor Dion against the city and Langley Productions, which produces “COPS,” stated: “The City invited Bryce and his crew to accompany them (for) the purpose of promoting and projecting the image of the OPD and to promote public interest and support for OPD. OPD was to be observant of, and take all reasonable steps to, protect and assure the safety of the filming crew, including Bryce, at all times as they worked together. OPD required that Bryce and his crew be under the direction and charge of OPD Officers at all times while accompanying them, and while filming their activities."

The lawsuit further alleged that Trevor’s brother was killed due to the “negligent actions by the City, OPD and the Officer,” despite the fact that "Bryce positioned himself where told, when told, and acted in accord with police officer instructions."

During the time of the incident, Bryce positioned himself “between at least one (1) police officer who arrived at the scene belatedly, other police officers, and the perpetrator” – something he was instructed to do, according to the lawsuit.

“Police responded with live rounds of ammunition. They shot and killed the perpetrator. As they did so, they also shot and killed Bryce,” the lawsuit claimed, ABC affiliate KCRG reported.

Photo: Getty Images/ LAURA BUCKMAN