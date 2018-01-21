Khloe Kardashian recently explained why her hair has become curlier throughout her pregnancy, and it’s not what most fans might think.

The reality TV star reminded fans that she used to have curly hair as a kid. Her siblings, on the other hand, all have straight hair. For several years before she got pregnant, Kardashian typically blow dried her hair – Brazilian style -- at her favorite salon or at home. This treatment straightens her hair for months.

But since she’s already six months pregnant, Kardashian can’t undergo treatments to her hair for fear that it may harm her baby. As a result, her natural curls are showing again.

“I have been Brazilian Blow Drying my hair for years. But now that I’m pregnant I can’t do that, so my curl is slowly coming back. It’s frizzy right now, but it’s coming back,” she said (via People).

Other than her hair, Kardashian also talked about her baby’s name on social media. After Kim Kardashian announced that she has named her third child Chicago West, one fan tweeted the 33-year-old “Revenge Body” star and said that she can’t wait to hear that she would name her baby.

Kardashian replied to the fan and said that she can’t also wait to figure out what to name her and Tristan Thompson’s first child. She said that she cannot even decide what to eat at the moment even more what to name her first child.

Last week, Kardashian said that if she’s going to have a baby boy, she might name him Tristan Jr. “Ellen Show” host Ellen DeGeneres thought that Kardashian will literally name her son “Junior,” and she clarified that she meant giving the baby his dad’s name.

But if Kardashian and Thompson will be having a baby girl, she still has no idea what to name her daughter. It’s possible that Kardashian will follow in her sister’s footsteps of giving her kids unique names such as North, Saint and Chicago.

Photo: Getty Images/Alberto E. Rodriguez