A dog with a facial deformity finally got a home in Austin, Texas, after facing years of neglect due to his smooshed face. Beaux Tox, a yellow Labrador Retriever, had been living in his owner's backyard without a dog house and was subjected to up to 110-degree heat.

Beaux Tox was born with a malformed skull as a result of sharing his mother's womb with six other dogs. While his deformity didn't affect his heath, he faced neglect by his owners whose treatment toward him made him sick.

Beaux Tox finally found the love of a woman after someone posted his photo on social media saying the dog needed a forever home as his owners want to give him away. Local animal rescue groups had tried to find him a different home, but because he had been left outside his entire life without training, no one wanted to take him in.

However, animal lover Jamie Hulit did not feel the same way and was ready to give the young dog a new home and a family.

“I called my friend and said, ‘I want that dog. I don't even want to foster him. I want him,'" Hulit, who lives in Austin, told Today magazine.

According to Hulit, when she arrived at the house where the dog lives she was greeted by a “horrible” sight as the poor canine was alone in the backyard without any love or attention. He weighed 42 pounds and had fleas on his body.

Veterinarian Dr. Jay Rydberg told Hulit that Beaux Tox was suffering from heartworm, a disease that could lead to heart and lung failure.

“I said I would feel horrible if we did not attempt to give him a life and whatever it takes; let’s do it,” Hulit said, according to Today magazine.

She decided to give Beaux Tox the right medical treatment. He was on an oxygen tank for most of the first month of his recovery. Rydberg struggled for days to treat Beaux Tox, and on several days thought they were going to lose him. However, the dog was in good health after months of treatment, even though he lost hearing in his left ear and is blind in his right eye.

Hulit said Beaux Tox now weighs 108 pounds and is “happy about everything.”

“The only thing he’ll get sad about is if he doesn’t get belly rubs on demand,” she joked, adding he had two fur siblings, Riley, a 13-year-old golden retriever, and Scout, the newest addition to the family.

