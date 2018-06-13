Domino's Pizza announced Monday it was starting a "Paving for Pizza" promotion, to save the dish, one pothole at a time. This initiative reportedly lets people nominate their towns for pothole repairs.

“Cracks, bumps, potholes and other road conditions can put good pizzas at risk after they leave the store. Now Domino's is hoping to help smooth the ride home for our freshly-made pizzas. Starting today, Domino's is asking customers to nominate their town for pothole repairs at pavingforpizza.com ,” Dominoes said in a statement.

Russell Weiner, president of Domino's USA said, "Have you ever hit a pothole and instantly cringed? We know that feeling is heightened when you're bringing home a carryout order from your local Domino's store. We don't want to lose any great-tasting pizza to a pothole, ruining a wonderful meal.”

"Domino's cares too much about its customers and pizza to let that happen," he added.

Photo: REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Domino's, the largest pizza company in the world based on global retail sales, got involved in this initiative so pizzas can make it from their outlets to homes safely.

This was also a way to advertize the company's carryout service as it was offering discounts to customers who pick up pizzas rather than opt for delivery.

The pizza company has already worked with Milford, Delaware, Athens, Bartonville, California, Georgia, and Burbank to help repair cracks, bumps, potholes and other road conditions.

Their project used five crewmembers to fix five potholes in Burbank that directly affected Domino’s customers, and it took 8 hours to complete the work. In another instance, a crew of workers set about fixing the potholes in Bartonville, Texas, in December, and fixed eight potholes in a day.

“Customers interested in nominating their town for a paving grant from Domino's can enter the zip code at pavingforpizza.com. If their town is selected, the customer will be notified and the city will receive funds to help repair roads so pizzas make it home safely,” the statement said.

Customers won’t be able to see the Domino’s branded trucks doing the work but will get the needed help.

The initiative taken by Domino's, which ranks among the world's top public restaurant brands, is definitely good for the towns where the company shows up.

National Transportation Research Group found in a recent study that 37 percent of America’s major roads are in mediocre condition and driving on these roads could cost the citizens around $482 per driver, the Guardian reported.

"The world's richest country slowed down by some of the world's worst roads," Geoffrey Perret points out in his biography.

“Public agencies are the people who build and maintain the highway system, But when it's in lousy shape, it becomes a private cost," Rocky Moretti, National Transport Research Institutes Director of Policy and Research told the Washington Post.

According to infrastructure report card, traffic fatalities increased by 7 percent from 2014 to 2015, with 35,092 people dying on America’s roads every year.