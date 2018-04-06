Don Rickles, the great insult comedian, died of kidney failure April 6, 2017, at the age of 90.

For more than 50 years, on nightclub stages, in concert halls and on television, Rickles made outrageous comments about people’s looks, their ethnicity, their spouses, their sexual orientation, their jobs and everything else he could think of.

Rickles got his first big break when Frank Sinatra and some of his friends came to see him perform in 1957 in Hollywood, according to most sources; however, Rickles said it was at a show in Miami.

“Make yourself at home, Frank,” Rickles said to Sinatra, whom he had never met before the show. “Hit somebody.” Sinatra laughed so hard, he reportedly fell out of his seat.

Photo: REUTERS/Fred Prouser

Here are a few of his famous and hilarious quotes to remember the comic legend on his first death anniversary, compiled from Brainy Quotes, Mental Floss and IZ Quotes.