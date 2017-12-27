Wednesday marks the first death anniversary of legendary actress Carrie Fisher, who famously portrayed the role of Princess Leia on “Star Wars.”

Fisher died Dec 27, 2016, four days after suffering a heart. Apart from being an award-winning actress, she was also a mother and mental health advocate.

“It is with a very deep sadness that Billie Lourd confirms that her beloved mother Carrie Fisher passed away at 8:55 this morning,” her publicist Simon Halls had said in an official statement following her death, People reported. “She was loved by the world and she will be missed profoundly. Our entire family thanks you for your thoughts and prayers.”

Apart from her exceptional talent on the silver screen, Fisher will also remain in people's hearts for her wit and humor. Here are some of her quotes from Brainy Quote to remember her by:

“I don't think Christmas is necessarily about things. It's about being good to one another, it's about the Christian ethic, it's about kindness.”

“I don't want to be thought of as a survivor because you have to continue getting involved in difficult situations to show off that particular gift, and I'm not interested in doing that anymore.”

Photo: Getty Images/ Daniel Boczarski

“What I always wanna tell young people now: Pay attention. This isn't gonna happen again. Rather than try to understand it as it's going along, have it go along for a while and then understand it.”

“I trust myself. I trust my instincts. I know what I'm gonna do, what I can do, what I can't do. I've been through a lot, and I could go through more, but I hope I don't have to. But if I did, I'd be able to do it. I'm not going to enjoy dying, but there's not much prep for that.”

“Along with aging comes life experience, so in every way that is consistent with even being human, Leia has changed.”

“Some of my memories will never return. They are lost — along with the crippling feeling of defeat and hopelessness. Not a tremendous price to pay.”

“We treat beauty like an accomplishment, and that is insane. Everyone in L.A. says, 'Oh, you look good,' and you listen for them to say you've lost weight. It's never 'How are you?' or 'You seem happy!'”

“I always wrote. I wrote from when I was 12. That was therapeutic for me in those days. I wrote things to get them out of feeling them, and onto paper. So writing in a way saved me, kept me company. I did the traditional thing with falling in love with words, reading books and underlining lines I liked and words I didn't know.”

“One of the great things to pretend is that you're not only alright, you're in great shape. Now to have that come true — I've actually gone on stage depressed and that's worked its magic on me, 'cause if I can convince you that I'm alright, then maybe I can convince me.”

“My comfort wasn't the most important thing — my getting through to the other side of difficult feelings was. However long it might seem to take, and however unfair it might seem, it was my job to do it.”