Actor Donald Glover claimed that his then-co-star Chevy Chase made racist comments toward him during tapings of the comedy sitcom "Community."

In a profile released by the New Yorker on Monday, Glover, the star and head writer of the critically acclaimed FX drama "Atlanta," discussed how he often dealt with discrimination in the entertainment industry.

The 34-year-old also recalled his time with Chase, who he said made race-themed remarks in between scenes during the show. "Community," a college-themed comedy, ran for five seasons on NBC.

According to Glover, Chase made attempts to slow down production and apparently once told Glover that "people think you’re funnier because you’re black."

Chase gained fame in the 1970s and 1980s for his appearances on "Saturday Night Live" and as an actor in movies such as "Fletch," "Vacation" and "The Three Amigos."

"I just saw Chevy as fighting time — a true artist has to be O.K. with his reign being over," Glover said. "I can’t help him if he’s thrashing in the water. But I know there’s a human in there somewhere—he’s almost too human."

Showrunner Dan Harmon hinted that Chase perhaps harbored envy toward Glover, a young comedian on the rise at the time.

"Chevy was the first to realize how immensely gifted Donald was, and the way he expressed his jealousy was to try to throw Donald off," said Harmon. "I remember apologizing to Donald after a particularly rough night of Chevy’s non-P.C. verbiage, and Donald said, ‘I don’t even worry about it.’"

"I am saddened to hear that Donald perceived me in that light," Chase responded of the matter, according to Spin.

In 2012, Chase issued a formal apology after he reportedly spouted the N-word on set during a rant about the role of his character "Pierce Hawthorne." Production briefly paused before he apologized, according to the Hollywood Reporter.

Photo: Getty Images