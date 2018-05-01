The athletes have officially taken to the dance floor, and after a double elimination surprisingly saw Emma Slater and Johnny Damon, as well as Jamie Anderson and Artem Chigvintsev, sent home, there are four teams in particular who seem most poised to make it the final round of completion on “Dancing With the Stars: Athletes.”

After performing a Foxtrot which scored 18 points and a Viennese Waltz which scored 19 points, #TeamHomeRun and #TeamSpirit were both eliminated following the combination of judge’s scores and live viewer votes. Now, eight couples remain on the ABC series, but they won’t all get to make it to the May 21 finale. Here are the four couples we think seem most likely to avoid elimination until the final episode.

Adam Rippon And Jenna Johnson (#TeamJustFriends):

Photo: ABC/ Kelsey McNeal

It seems highly unlikely that Adam Rippon and Jenna Johnson will be going anywhere before the final episode of the season. Not only did the pair tie for the highest score of the night with their fun Cha-Cha-Cha routine, earning 24 judge’s points, but the pair’s chemistry on the floor is unbeatable. They immediately hit it off as friends, and that infectious fun in their partnership will likely translate in every dance they do, meaning their scores only seem likely to continue climbing up.

Josh Norman And Sharna Burgess (#TeamBackThatPassUp):

Photo: ABC/Kelsey McNeal

Though Josh seems content on maybe just winning his partner’s heart (or at least a date) before the season comes to an end, he is also one of the strongest contenders for the Mirrorball trophy. Like other NFL stars before him, he has impressive footwork on the floor, tying the top score of the night with 24 points. Due to his likely popularity amongst viewers, it seems logical to believe he will make it to the final. Since Sharna is also long overdue for a win, fans could even carry the pair to the title—not just a spot in the finals.

Mirai Nagasu and Alan Bersten (#TeamFireIceAndSpice):

Photo: ABC/Kelsey McNeal

Like her best friend Adam, Mirai can move on the floor thanks to her training as a figure skater, and her determination to achieve her goals was evident before she even joined the show’s cast. After scoring 23 points for their Salsa, tying for second place on the judge’s leaderboard, it seems likely they will continue to do well in the competition and become one of the teams to beat.

Honorable Mention: Tonya Harding And Sasha Farber (#TeamAxellent):

Photo: ABC/Kelsey McNeal

There is a chance that Tonya Harding and Sasha Farber could make it to the finals if viewers solely vote on talent and the routines, not personal feelings for the controversial former figure skating champion. Despite scoring 23 points from the judges on their Foxtrot, the pair did land in jeopardy and was just spared elimination. It would seem likely that viewer votes weren’t as high for them to begin with due to Tonya’s reputation, though others who seemed likely to judge on just the routine managed to save them in the end. If the trend continues with performances that the judges deem as brilliant, they may have a shot at making it to the final round. Based on their scores compared to the ones other teams received, they seem most likely to secure a potential fourth spot. However, if there is one routine which fails to impress, it seems safe to say they could be eliminated.

“Dancing With the Stars” airs Mondays at 8 p.m. EDT on ABC.

Photo: ABC/Kelsey McNeal