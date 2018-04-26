"Dancing With the Stars: Athletes" might be a bite-sized version of the normal season, but that doesn't mean the show plans to make it an entirely easy competition either.

With the new season almost ready to debut on ABC, fans are gearing up to quickly find some favorites to root for and hope they win the Mirrorball Trophy. However, some teams may still have an advantage when it comes to the talent they could showcase during the season.

Though there has so far not been any outrage over the cast in terms of who may have an unfair advantage, some of the teams may still have a higher shot at winning the competition, especially since it is significantly shorter than a usual run. Whether they come from a sport that emphasizes artistry and impressive footwork, are known for their intense commitment to practice, or just have built-in loyal fanbases, it would seem likely that these select teams could potentially make it not only through the four weeks of competition, but also make them the most likely contenders for the Mirrorball Trophy.

Johnny Damon And Emma Slater: #TeamHomeRun

Though Johnny is only the second former MLB star to try for a Mirrorball trophy, there is a strong precedent that makes a case for his success. David Ross, who won two World Series rings with both the Boston Red Sox and Chicago Cubs, wound up being the runner-up in Season 24. Though he had competed with current reigning champ Lindsay Arnold, while Damon is partnered with the Season 24 champion pro (who won with NFL star Rashad Jennings), it's notable that David Ross didn't make it to the finals purely on his talent. He wasn't the worst dancer in the competition by far but wasn't quite up to the same level as the others who made it that far. What helped bring him to his impressive finish was a supremely loyal fan base, which Damon will have in spades. He also has two World Series rings, one with the Boston Red Sox, and the other, with the New York Yankees. Both teams have some of the most loyal fans in the country, and while they may dislike one another, they will likely all rally behind a man they treasured when he was a part of their teams.

Mirai Nagasu And Alan Bersten: #TeamFireIceandSpice

Mirai wanted to be on "Dancing With the Stars" and got her wish, and being an Olympic figure skater makes her a strong contender in this competition. In general, figure skaters have fared well, but the female ones have managed to dominate the competition at times. Two former gold medalists, Kristi Yamaguchi and Meryl Davis, have even gone on to win the show during their seasons. While Mirai may not have won a gold medal in PyeongChang, but she is the first female American figure skater to successfully land a triple axel at the Olympics, and the third from any country to do so. That shows that she not only comes from an artistic sport that requires her to use her feet, but it also shows her hard work and determination to succeed. Those are a great combination if she wants to guarantee she can make it far.

Josh Norman And Sharna Burgess: #TeamBackThatPassUp

NFL players have almost a more impressive history than Olympians do on "DWTS," which means that is Josh is anything like the men who came before him, he is really good on his feet. It's not hard to believe he would be able to continue the streak of football players with fancy footwork making it to the finals. In addition, he's partnered with Sharna, one of the few pros on the show who's been around for a while, but still hasn't managed to win a Mirrorball. Fans who want to see her get her due could continue pushing them through, no matter how talented of a dancer he actually is.

Adam Rippon And Jenna Johnson: #TeamJustFriends

Aside from his artistry and ability to perform, Adam Rippon is likely the one to beat this season, without any question. Like his best friend Mirai, his background as a skater will likely come in handy when it comes to nailing footwork. His personality will help him bring the performance factor as well, which will not only occasionally impress the judges but will go a long way to impress viewers at home as well. Coupled with his basically being America's Sweetheart during the Winter Olympics, he seems to have the best chances of anyone.

"Dancing With The Stars: Athletes" premieres Monday, April 30 at 8 p.m. EDT on ABC.