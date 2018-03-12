Looks like fans have a new famous couple to keep their eyes on as Emma Watson and Chord Overstreet test out the dating waters together.

“They have been dating for a little bit now, but it’s still pretty new,” a source told People. “They met through friends. They might seem like an odd match but they actually have very similar personalities.”

Photo: CHRIS DELMAS/AFP/Getty Images

The relationship seems to be very new seeing as the pair was only first spotted out together at a concert just last month. A few weeks later, the actors were seen leaving the Vanity Fair Oscars Party together, with the scene caught on video as well.

It’s still unclear how the two met or when they actually started dating, but it’s crystal clear that the “Harry Potter” star and her new “Glee” alum beau are enjoying their time together. On Friday, the twosome took an afternoon walk, hand-in-hand, out in Los Angeles. Though the couple now appear to be out in the open with their relationship, neither has confirmed it.

It’s unlikely that Watson will speak out about dating Overstreet any time soon, though, as she’s not one to talk about her love life with the public. During her last relationship, with tech manager William “Mack” Knight, who she reportedly dated for a couple of years before the two broke it off in November of last year, the actress shared in an interview why it was important for her to keep some things private.

“I want to be consistent: I can’t talk about my boyfriend in an interview and then expect people not to take paparazzi pictures of me walking around outside my home,” she told Vanity Fair last March. “You can’t have it both ways. I’ve noticed, in Hollywood, who you’re dating gets tied up into your film promotion and becomes part of the performance and the circus. I would hate anyone that I were with to feel like they were in any way part of a show or an act.”

She also told Jessica Chastain for a piece in Interview magazine that it’s necessary to keep her relationships private in order for her acting career to progress the way she wants it to and in order for viewers of her movies to really absorb her characters.

“When I step into a character, people have to be able to suspend their disbelief; they have to be able to divorce me from that girl,” she said in the interview. “And not having everyone know every single intimate detail of my entire life is part of me trying to protect my ability to do my job well."