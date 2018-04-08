The Essential Phone PH-1 was one of the most anticipated handsets of 2017. When it finally arrived, it was met with harsh comments by both critics and users due to a number of reasons. One of which was the phone’s camera technology. Now Andy Rubin’s company wants to change that with the upcoming PH-2.

In a recent interview with Business Insider, Essential’s head of industrial design Linda JIang recognized the PH-1’s lapses in the camera department. She also confirmed that the company is working to deliver a better mobile camera with its next smartphone.

“In general, one thing that we got hit hard with was the quality of our camera, and we’re really looking forward to improving that with our next-gen, making sure that we’re listening to our customers and their pain points,” Jiang said. “We’re going to make it better for you. We can say, we heard you and we’re going to do it better on the second-gen for sure.”

Jiang also disclosed that Essential’s $199 360-degree camera would still work with the upcoming handset and all other future models. “Once you spend money on accessories, you’ll be able to use them on future phones,” the industrial designer said.

While it’s good that Jiang has now confirmed the improved camera of the next-generation phone that’s rumored to debut as PH-2, there’s no telling if the upcoming device would also sport different specs, new features, or even a redesigned body. She did not disclose other details about Essential’s next Android phone. She did mention though that Essential is currently checking out coatings or textures to make the sequel less slippery and resistant to fingerprints.

Still, it is a good thing to know that Essential is listening to consumers and acknowledging the problem with the Essential Phone PH-1’s camera. Both the camera and the camera app failed to deliver at launch. Essential has been exerting effort in improving the latter by releasing updates. However, many users still feel that the supposed-to-be flagship device failed to match what its rivals offer.

Now that Jiang has revealed some information about Essential’s second Android phone, many will be wondering as to when they can expect the device to launch. Phone Arena says it’s somehow likely for the handset to be unveiled this summer. However, there’s no way to be sure about this because Essential has only launched one phone thus far.

