Daniel Ricciardo has been warned against joining Mercedes or Ferrari by Red Bull Racing advisor Helmut Marko with the Australian driver yet to make a decision on his future.

The Red Bull driver will be out of contract at the end of the current campaign and is yet to decide where he will drive in 2019. Ricciardo is likely to be the most sought after driver with Mercedes, Ferrari and his current employers keen to avail his services.

The Austrian-owned team are desperate to hold on to the seven-time race winner, but he is not willing to commit to the team until they prove they can be regular title contenders, which they have not been since Sebastian won his fourth and final title with Red Bull Racing in 2013.

Mercedes have been the dominant team in the last four years with Ferrari being their closest challengers thus far. Toto Wolff, the Mercedes team principal, confirmed that Ricciardo is on their radar ahead of next season, but will assess the driver’s performance on their books before making a move for the Australian.

Even Ferrari could have a vacant seat next season if they choose not to retain Kimi Raikkonen, who is also in the final seven months of his deal with the Italian team. However, Marko believes that a move to one of the two leading manufacturers will not work for Ricciardo, as he will have to play second fiddle to Vettel at Ferrari or Lewis Hamilton at Mercedes.

The 2018 Monaco Grand Prix winner is without doubt one of the top drivers on the grid at the moment and he has been assured of equal standing with Max Verstappen if he continues at Red Bull Racing. However, Ricciardo made it clear his decision will be based on which team can provide him with a car to challenge for the Formula 1 Drivers’ championship.

“Nothing changes for us. We want to keep him and Daniel knows that too,” Marko said, as quoted on Planetf1.

“What should he do at Mercedes or Ferrari? Play the number two role? Because Raikkonen next to Vettel and Bottas at Mercedes next to Hamilton are clear number two drivers. You can see that," the Red Bull chief added. “With us, Daniel would have equal opportunities. With the same material. No team order. I think he knows this too."

Red Bull have won as many races as Ferrari and Mercedes in 2018 and if they do continue to challenge the two leading constructors’ for the rest of the season, it is likely that Ricciardo will remain with the team beyond the 2018 season.

The win in Monaco is not going to change Ricciardo’s mind about Red Bull as they were expected to be quick there owing to the unique high own force nature of the track. The F1 juggernaut will arrive at the Gilles Villeneuve Circuit in Canada for the next race, and that could give a more clear indication as to Red Bull’s effectiveness on a power sensitive track.